Mobile phone prices are expected to rise by about 3 percent. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Friday expressed apprehension that the government has imposed a 10 per cent duty on import of the display. This will affect the prices of smart mobile phones. Members of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) include Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo and Winstron.

In 2016, a unanimous phased manufacturing program (PMP) was announced with industry. Duty on display, assembly and touch panel was proposed to be implemented from 1 October 2020 under PMP. The purpose of the PMP was to facilitate the manufacturing of components and discourage imports thereafter.

Pankaj Mohindru, national president of the industry body ICEA, said in a statement, “Mobile phone prices will be affected by 1.5 to 3 percent.” He added, “Due to Kovid-19 and NGT, the industry cannot immediately accelerate the production of display assembly. We are fully committed to domestic manufacturing of sub-assembly and mobile components. However, now the entire focus is in global markets. Make in India is part of that, not just for import substitution. “

At the same time, Volcan Investment, promoted by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Aggarwal, proposed to put the country’s first LCD manufacturing unit in 2016. It was proposed to set up the country’s first LCD manufacturing unit in the name of Twinstar Display Technologies with an investment of about Rs 68,000 crore. However, the proposal did not get the government’s approval and the project could not take off either. Mohindru said that ICEA would soon come out with a report on the display ecosystem which would focus not only on the assembly but also on the entire display fabs.