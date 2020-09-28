106 days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the case has not been solved yet. More than 40 days have passed since the CBI investigation. More than two dozen people have been questioned. AIIMS’s forensic team has recreated the scene three times. NCB’s drug angle is under investigation, while the ED has also scrutinized all bank accounts regarding the money. While the family and fans are feeling ‘helpless’ due to the slow pace in the investigation of Sushant case, the CBI has also given a statement on Monday. The investigating agency said that it is still investigating, so it is not right to come to any conclusion.

Still investigation is being done from every angle: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statement on Monday, saying that investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is still going on. The agency is conducting a professional investigation in which all aspects are under investigation. There have been numerous reports that the CBI has not found evidence of incitement to murder or suicide. While the CBI says that till date, every aspect is being investigated. No aspect has been rejected.

CBI has taken statement of sister Meetu earlier alsoOn the other hand, there is news that CBI is going to act once again. The investigating agency may soon call Sushant’s sisters for questioning. However, CBI has been questioned earlier by Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh. Since the court order, the Sushant case is with the CBI. After the drugs angle in the case, the direction of investigation is definitely changed, but the hope is that all ends will be connected and the truth of death will be revealed.

Vikas Singh said – the direction of investigation has changedHowever, Vikas Singh, a lawyer for Sushant’s father KK Singh, says the direction of the investigation has changed. Now more than death, drug racket is being investigated and in such a situation the family is feeling helpless. But meanwhile, there is also news that the FIR lodged against Riya Chakraborty by Sushant’s family has reached the CBI and CBI is likely to interrogate Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh and Meetu in the case soon.

Family will cooperate if received summonsAdvocate Vikas Singh, on the other hand, says that the CBI has not yet received summons on the question and answer of the sisters. If the CBI calls them for questioning, the sisters will cooperate fully.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta dismissed Vikas Singh’s claimsRecently, lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference claiming that Sushant was killed and that the doctors of the suicide have rejected the AIIMS doctors. Vikas Singh also said that this was said to him by the doctor of AIIMS himself. However, following his statement, AIIMS doctor Sudhir Gupta dismissed these claims. Sudhir Gupta is heading that forensic board of AIIMS, which is involved in the investigation of Sushant case.