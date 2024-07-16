According to some rumours that are becoming more and more insistent, Eros Ramazzotti would have a new flame. In fact, after the breakup with Dalila Gelsomino the famous singer would have already started a new relationship. But who is the girl who stole the heart of the Italian singer-songwriter? We are talking about the famous actress of Sea Out. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

Over the last few hours Eros Ramazzotti has ended up at the centre of the gossipThis time, the singer was the protagonist of a gossip report directly to the “Very Inutil People” page. According to the sensational indiscretion, the famous singer would have gone to the Coldplay concert on July 15 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome together with his new flame which would also have led to a kiss.

Eros’ alleged girlfriend is the famous actress of Sea Out, Desiree Popper. The scoop in question was reported directly to the “Very Inutil People” page by a user who also sent aimage which portrays the two together. These are the words which can be read in the message:

There were Desirée Popper and Eros Ramazzotti with Coldplay in Rome. They even kissed.

If the news is confirmed, separation with Dalila Gelsomino would now become definitive. Therefore, now Eros would have someone else in his heart and the fortune in question is precisely Desiree Popper, famous actress Of Sea Out and former protagonist Of Men and womenThe latter is 36 years old while the singer is 60 and together they seem to be really happy.

Desiree Popper: Who is Eros Ramazzotti’s new flame?

Class of 1988Desiree Popper has Brazilian origins and, due to some family problems, she was forced to work at the age of 14. From her biography it emerges that she went to Turkey to design swimsuits and later landed in Italy as an actress and model. turning point imported into its career it was the tv series Sea Outbeyond Survivors with Lino Guanciale.