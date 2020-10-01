Since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, only this case is being discussed everywhere. The CBI is leaving no stone unturned in the investigation of this case. At the same time, NCB has also questioned Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor after the drugs angle surfaced in this case, in which these actress said that- ‘Sushant Singh Rajput Used to take drugs’. After this, now actor Shekhar Suman is very angry. Recently, Shekhar has expressed his displeasure on social media about the statements of Shraddha and Sara.

All the confessions and testimonials of the women being probed for the drug case are tarnishing Sushant’s name calling him a drug addict. Also attacking his character. This is so unfair and inhuman, for a dead man cannot defend himself.#SushantJusticeNow – Shekhar Suman (@ shekharsuman7) September 29, 2020

Recently, Shekhar Suman has written on his Twitter account- ‘The women who were being questioned in the drug case are only spoiling Sushant’s name. It is very inhuman. Sushant cannot even defend himself now. Let me tell you that ever since Shekhar Suman has tweeted this, since then fans of Sushant are constantly giving their feedback on this as well as giving their support to Shekhar.

Let us tell you that the death of Sushant is going to be 4 months and till now the investigation of this case is going on. Sushant’s girlfriend Riya and his brother Shovik Chakraborty were arrested after the drugs surfaced in Sushant’s case. According to sources, during interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty also said that Sushant used to take drugs. According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan said that they never took drugs, but Sushant used to take drugs.