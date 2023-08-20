Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Split

The traffic light divides the debate about basic child security. Now Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also getting involved in the dispute. He can’t resist a side swipe.

Berlin – The summer break is barely over when there is another crack in the government. This time it is the basic child security that divides the traffic light. The law has not even made it into the Bundestag, but the dispute over it is already huge. And it got even bigger when Lisa Paus, a Green Party politician and Federal Minister for Family Affairs, recently escalated the conflict by vetoing Lindner’s draft law for the Growth Opportunities Act, which provides for tax breaks for companies.

With the basic child security, Paus wants to combine services for families – and also increase them. The FDP is critical of performance improvements, among other things because of the high costs. Finance Minister Lindner has already reacted clearly to Paus’ plans. Once again, the FDP and the Greens are at odds within the government. And an end to the dispute is initially not really foreseeable.

Basic child security splits the traffic light: Lindner wants to put the concept up for debate

Lindner reaffirmed his point of view on Sunday (August 20) – but at the same time initiated a new debate about the content of basic child security. Families who have immigrated to Germany since 2015 are particularly affected by child poverty, said the FDP politician on Sunday at the open day in his ministry in Berlin. He would like to discuss how these children and young people can best be helped.

“Is the best way to help them by transferring more money to their parents’ accounts?” asked Lindner. “Or isn’t it perhaps at least worthy of discussion to invest in language support, integration, employability of parents and to equip daycare centers and schools for children in such a way that they can perhaps catch up on what parents can’t do?” Lead the traffic light government, announced Lindner.

Christian Lindner has a clear opinion in the dispute over basic child security. Now Olaf Scholz is also getting involved. © dpa / Kay Nietfeld | IMAGO / Christian Ohde (collage)

Now Scholz is getting involved in the child security dispute: “Only talk when …”

The dispute within the government is not only causing a stir among the Greens and the FDP, the topic is now also attracting attention from Olaf Scholz. The Chancellor has criticized the public dispute between the coalition partners. The law is still in the works, “so I’m not happy that it’s already been publicly discussed,” said Scholz at the federal government’s open day in Berlin. The conclusion of the law will now “succeed quickly”.

However, the now smoldering conflict over basic child security does not change the fact that “we are making all the important decisions bit by bit so that our country has a good future,” Scholz asserted, adding a subtle side swipe with regard to representatives of the coalition parties: ” And maybe one or the other will then get used to only talking after the understanding has been achieved.”

The planned reform is expected to come in 2025. From then on, there should be so much money with the basic child security for parents. (han / dpa / AFP)