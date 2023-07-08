Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl, Hannes Niemeyer

Split

Andreas Scheuer (CSU), ex-Federal Minister of Transport, takes part in the meeting of the mask investigation committee as a witness in the Bavarian state parliament. (Archive image) © Peter Kneffel/dpa

In the Bundestag, two Union MPs have apparently voted with the AfD for the first time. Greens members describe the politicians’ justification as a lie.

Update from July 08, 3:38 p.m.: Andreas Scheuer has now commented on the vote. “I felt as if it had been an application from us,” said the CSU politician on the sidelines of his party’s district conference in the Bavarian town of Dingolfing BR at. Furthermore, Scheuer spoke of a confusion that had arisen from various dismissal requests in the committee. In addition to applications from the AfD, there were also three applications from the CSU. However, the AfD application had no content, according to Scheuer it was about “procedural issues”. “There’s an elephant being blown up,” the former transport minister continued.

First report: Berlin – The extreme right party AfD is currently causing a stir. In current polls, it reaches 20 percent and would be the second strongest force in Germany behind the Union (28 percent) – a poll record for the AfD. It is precisely in this explosive situation that two CSU politicians are apparently causing a scandal by apparently voting with the AfD. A behavior that breaks with the party line and causes discussions. But the trouble doesn’t end there.

In detail it was one Mirror– Report after a vote in the Bundestag’s Europe Committee on Wednesday. The extreme right-wing AfD therefore submitted an application to cancel a planned vote on the Energy Efficiency Act.

AfD scandal in Berlin: CSU MPs break with faction line

The two CSU MPs Andreas Scheuer and Alexander Radwan are said to have voted together with the AfD. A break with the general faction line, according to which one should not vote with the extreme right-wing party. The Mirror relies on information from several participants on site. Accordingly, the voting behavior subsequently triggered “considerable resentment” among Union politicians. There was a heated discussion in the corridor in front of the committee room.

Radwan then justified himself to the newspaper and explained that it was a mistake. He agreed to a total of three motions and assumed that all three would come from his group. All three were motions to remove bills from the agenda that had been introduced at too short notice. “With the first application, which obviously came from the AfD, unlike the following two applications, I assumed that it had also been made by us – after all, we were the first to address this,” said Radwan Mirror. According to the report, the Union had actually previously also submitted a request for the item to be removed from the agenda. Ex-Transport Minister Scheuer has not yet commented on the vote.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

AFD scandal about CSU MPs: Greens even accuse of “lying”.

But the Greens MP Julian Pahlke does not buy Radwan’s justification: “It was no mistake, CSU MP Radwan is lying about the vote with the AfD,” tweeted the Lower Saxony. According to him, the AfD’s motion to remove the item on the agenda was the only one that was put to the vote. “The Union only then submitted its own application as a rescue attempt,” Pahlke makes serious allegations.

Pahlke gets support from his party colleague Chantal Kopf: “I was there – and it was very clear that it was about an application for dismissal from the AfD,” she commented on Twitter. In addition, the Greens from Freiburg find it “terrifying” that Andi Scheuer does not comment on the incident.

The incident is also made explosive by the high flight of the AfD, which even won two local elections in East Germany. A political expert explains possible reasons for the current strength of the AfD to Merkur.de.