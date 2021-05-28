The Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, spoke about those people who decided to “escape” from the City of Buenos Aires due to the restriction measures announced last week (which ended this Sunday) and assured: “In the end, not as many people left as we thought And the ones who left they must have stayed“.

The official referred to this issue after it was shown on Monday strict regarding compliance with the rules established by the government of Alberto Fernández, stating that “those who went on vacation for the weekend will not be able to return. If they try, they will have to face a criminal case ”.

In that sense, Frederic said that, according to official calculationsNot so many citizens decided to leave their official residences to travel for tourism to other jurisdictions.

“In the end, not as many people left as we thought and the people who left must have stayed, because these days we did not find such cases at traffic controls“, he claimed.

Precisely on the controls in the different entrances and exits of the Federal Capital, the minister said she felt “satisfied” by the operations: “We see that there is a decrease in circulation. But I am not saying it, but they are official data.”

However, he did admit that the huge lines of vehicles at checkpoints are something he is not happy about: “Delays at checkpoints are no reason to be happy, but at the same time they are necessary“, He said.

Then he said that in his travels within the AMBA he noticed a high compliance with the measures: “In the circulation that I did, I saw many fewer open stores, you can see that a lot of effort is being made, and that is to be appreciated, “he added in dialogue with A24.

Asked about the measures of the National Executive to try to stop the pandemic, Frederic justified them by saying that they were decisions similar to those made in other countries: “They are not different from the rest of the world. In France, Holland, Portugal and Germany , for example, there were also reactions in the population“.

In that sense, he affirmed that, according to what he spoke on Wednesday with the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, the quarantine would end on May 31, as planned: “Until yesterday, Cafiero assured me that the restrictions end on Sunday“.

Vaccines in the federal forces

The minister told how the situation is within the federal forces regarding vaccines, being that the officers are some of the people with greater exposure against the coronavirus.

“We are with a 30 percent of the federal forces vaccinated. Yesterday 15 thousand more vaccines arrived for the AMBA and with them we will be able to vaccinate all the personnel who are in the controls, “he said.

He also said that the forecast is that “in the next two weeks we will can complete the whole of the federal forces vaccinated throughout the country. “

DB