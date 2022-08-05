Pinto looking for a defender who can complete the department, also because Mourinho is willing to deploy the three-man defense

The cake is already very rich, now only the icing is missing. Which, from the point of view of Mourinho and Tiago Pinto, is represented by a central defender, possibly with a left foot. The bands, with the couple Celik-Karsdorp on the right and the trio Zalewski, Vina and Spinazzola on the left, are in place, in the center Smalling is the lighthouse and around him Mancini, Ibanez and Kumbulla rotate. He needs a southpaw and, after focusing on the outings, Pinto looks for a defender who can complete the department especially because Mourinho seems willing to continue playing with the three behind.

SUGGESTIONS AND concreteness – Net of the Acerbi suggestion, which some fans would like because in a break with Lazio (“it would be a triumphal way to close this transfer campaign”) the concrete names are others. Not Bailly, who from England continue to push but Rome slows down and slows down too much. On the other hand, Zagadou’s name is always good, free from Borussia Dortmund. The German club has not renewed his contract for the same reason that Pinto is thinking: he is strong, but he has missed over 80 games in recent years due to injury. Taking it equates to a risk. Senesi is a name that he liked, but he seems destined to go to the Premier, while Bartra has been offered but, at least for now, he does not warm up the names. Because Roma are looking for an experienced, reliable player who comes even knowing he is not going to start and, for this reason, does not ask for an exaggerated salary. See also Who is Roberto Carlos Fernández? the Bolivian who is on the Atlético Nacional Radar

THE OTHER NAMES – Another name that has been talked about in recent days is that of Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham. Half of Europe likes him, the British are more than willing to talk about him, and they have also offered him given the only 11 appearances in the Premier League last year, but they would like a loan with obligation to redeem, at least. Tanganga can also play outside and has a right foot, also for this reason Roma seems to be looking for something else. The profile of Evan Ndicka, of Eintracht Frankfurt, is more interesting. Like Tanganga, it is a name that often recurs among clubs looking for a defender, including Milan, but unlike the Tottenham player he is very expensive because he is a starter: the Germans for less than twenty million do not even put themselves to negotiate and Roma has no desire to make such an investment. At least for now. Although the boy is highly regarded by the coach and the club. See also Pelé sends a strong message to Putin, for invading Ukraine

