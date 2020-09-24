Riya Chakraborty’s bail plea hearing on September 29
At the same time it is also being said that the publishing house is also preparing to publish the book on this topic. The publishing house hopes that Riya will sign contracts for every book written on her.
SSR case: Judicial custody of Riya Chakraborty extended till 6 October
Let us know that the hearing on Riya Chakraborty’s bail petition has been postponed till September 29 by the Bombay High Court. Riya’s judicial custody was extended by the special court till 6 October. He was arrested by the NCB after his name appeared in a drug chat. Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty has also applied for bail in HC.
Riya’s entry to the morgue: clean chit to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police
Riya Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 after questioning by the NCB, after which he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. On 22 September, after the completion of Riya’s custody period, the court extended the custody of her and Shouvik till 6 October.
