After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many such reports have come so far, in which the film is said to be made on the actor. Now it seems that public sympathy is increasing for Riya Chakraborty too. Now there are reports about making a film on Riya Chakraborty.

Filmmakers do not want to leave a film making issue that has been the most discussed. It is now being heard that some filmmakers want to make biopic and documentary on Riya Chakraborty’s life.

Riya Chakraborty’s bail plea hearing on September 29

At the same time it is also being said that the publishing house is also preparing to publish the book on this topic. The publishing house hopes that Riya will sign contracts for every book written on her.

SSR case: Judicial custody of Riya Chakraborty extended till 6 October

Let us know that the hearing on Riya Chakraborty’s bail petition has been postponed till September 29 by the Bombay High Court. Riya’s judicial custody was extended by the special court till 6 October. He was arrested by the NCB after his name appeared in a drug chat. Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty has also applied for bail in HC.

Riya’s entry to the morgue: clean chit to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police

Riya Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 after questioning by the NCB, after which he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. On 22 September, after the completion of Riya’s custody period, the court extended the custody of her and Shouvik till 6 October.