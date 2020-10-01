Reliance Life Sciences has developed an RT-PCR kit, which results in a test of COVID-19 infection in about two hours. Sources associated with the company gave this information on Friday.Currently, the test of Kovid-19 with RT-PCR kit takes about 24 hours. It investigates real-time replication of a virus in DNA and RNA in the laboratory and identifies nucleic acids present in SARS-Cove-2. Nucleic acid is found in every known living thing.The source said that Reliance Life Sciences scientists analyzed more than 100 genomes of SARS-Cove-2 in the country and developed this modern RT-PCR kit. Reliance Life is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, owned by industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The source said that the company has named this kit as ‘RT-Green Kit’.It has received technical recognition from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its satisfactory performance. The ICMR validation process neither accepts nor rejects the design of the kit. It also does not prove accessibility to the kit.

The source said that this kit could capture the presence of SARS-Cove-2’s E-gene, R-gene, RDRP gene. This kit shows 98.7 percent sensitivity and 98.8 percent expertise according to ICMR investigations.

He said that it has been prepared by Indian research scientists working in the company. The estimated time that results from this investigation is two hours.