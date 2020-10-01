| General
|Release date
|2020, March 17
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|Dimensions (MM)
|164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm (6.47 x 2.97 x 0.35 in)
|Weight (grams)
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Fast charging 18W
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Cream white, Green Tea, Blue Soda
| Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1900/2100 – Global
|4G / LTE band
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 – Global
| Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm (~ 82.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080×2400 pixels
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
| Sim slot
|Sim type
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Number of sim
|2
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
| Platform
|OS
|Android 10, Realme UI 1.5
|The processor
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
| Memory
|RAM
|3GB, 4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB, 128GB
|Card slot type
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Expandable storage
|NA
| The camera
|Rear camera
|48 MP
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Front camera
|16 MP, f / 2.0, (wide), 1 / 3.1
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|1080p @ 30fps, gyro-EIS
| The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
| network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
| Sensors
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Features
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
