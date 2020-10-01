General Release date 2020, March 17 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame Dimensions (MM) 164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm (6.47 x 2.97 x 0.35 in) Weight (grams) 199 g (7.02 oz) Battery Capacity (mAh) Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Removable battery No Fast charging Fast charging 18W wireless charging No colors Cream white, Green Tea, Blue Soda Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1900/2100 – Global 4G / LTE band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 – Global Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm (~ 82.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080×2400 pixels Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Sim slot Sim type Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Number of sim 2 Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS Android 10, Realme UI 1.5 The processor Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Memory RAM 3GB, 4GB Internal storage 64GB, 128GB Card slot type microSDXC (dedicated slot) Expandable storage NA The camera Rear camera 48 MP Rear autofocus NA Rear flash LED flash, HDR, panorama Front camera 16 MP, f / 2.0, (wide), 1 / 3.1 Front autofocus NA Video quality 1080p @ 30fps, gyro-EIS The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Sensors Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Gyroscope Yes Features Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

.