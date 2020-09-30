To buy Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 smartphone, you will no longer need to wait for the flash cell. Now this smartphone will be available in open cell. Xiaomi has announced this through its website. Let us know that the Chinese company launched Redmi Note 9 in the Indian market about 2 months ago. This phone has features like punch-hole display design, quad rear camera and 5020mAh battery.The Redmi Note 9 smartphone comes in three variants. Its 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs 11,999, the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 13,499, and the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 14,999. The phone comes in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Gray and Scarlet Red color options. Customers can buy this phone from Mi.com and Amazon India as well as Mi Home stores.

Samsung smartphone users are facing problems in Google Photos app, learn details

Phone specifications

It is a dual SIM smartphone that works on Android 10 based MIUI 11. However, it has also received MIUI 12 update. The phone has a 6.53-inch full HD + display, which has a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The phone gets up to 6 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of storage and MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Oppo’s smart TV with pop-up camera, entry into India next month!

Quad rear camera setup is available in the phone for photography. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 3 megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. The phone has a 5,020mAh battery, which supports 22.5W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone has a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.