It is now completely official: from 2035 new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the EU. The European Parliament, the European Commission and all EU Member States have decided that from 2035 new passenger cars and small commercial vehicles that emit CO2 may no longer be sold.

The new rules have been in the air for a (very) long time, but have now been approved by all parties. In practice, the rules mean that from 2035 only electric cars and hydrogen cars may be sold. In principle, these do not emit any CO2 locally. Then we have another 12 years to ensure that the electricity is really green.

Electric cars are getting cheaper

The rules should also ensure that zero-emission cars become cheaper. ‘Many people want to drive cleaner, but can’t afford an electric car. This deal will make new zero-emission cars cheaper, and a second-hand market will open up faster,” says VVD MEP Jan Huitema. Nu.nl.

Should I sell my petrol car now?

No, the rules are about new cars. All petrol and diesel cars sold before 2035 can continue to drive. Many car brands are already switching to electric before that time, so many electric cars will already be sold in the 1930s. The big question is whether it will be cheaper by then to drive electric.

And what about synthetic fuels?

Although synthetic fuels are CO2 neutral, they still emit CO2 locally. As it stands now, in 2035 there will be no room in the showrooms for cars running on synthetic fuels. Incidentally, this toddler can be used very well for existing vehicles. This sounds especially like a good solution for people with hobby and track cars.