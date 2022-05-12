THE NEXT 16 May, the Secretary of the Navy, commanded by Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, will announce the rulings of the two most important restricted tenders of the Transisthmian Corridor.

We are talking about the rehabilitation of some 787 kilometers of railway tracks, for which an investment of around 25 billion pesos is expected.

In the tender, which was divided into two and was by invitation, five large consortiums attended, which just yesterday presented their respective economic proposals.

Note first of all Mota Engil, chaired by José Miguel Bejos, together with Nexumrail, by Iván Alejandro Lanzarín; a second shooter is ICA, led by Guadalupe Phillips, who goes alone.

A third party is GAMI, owned by Manuel Muñozcano, allied with Construcciones Urales, a subsidiary of the Spanish company AZVI, and Regiomontana de Construcción y Servicios, owned by Humberto Armenta González.

Likewise, Constructora y Pavimentadora VISE, by Santiago José Villanueva, in joint participation with the Spanish construction company COPASA, chaired by José Luis Suárez.

And finally add the one that from now on is seen as the great favorite for the contributions it has made to the Transisthmian Corridor project: Grupo México Transportes-Ferrosur, by Germán Larrea.

For the rehabilitation of 328 kilometers of railway from the Coatzacoalcos to Palenque section and its right of way, the lowest proposal was that of Mota Engil, with 8 thousand 470 million 863 thousand 212 pesos.

The highest was precisely that of Larrea: which budgeted 11 thousand 81 million 203 thousand pesos.

In the other tender, that of the rehabilitation of 459 kilometers of the Ixtepec-Ciudad Hidalgo section and its right of way, the lowest offer was that of VISE: 14 thousand 885 million 114 thousand 303 pesos.

The highest was that of Mota Engil, with 18 thousand 914 million 352 thousand 27 pesos.

The works contemplated by the Trans-Isthmus Corridor are the modernization of the ports of Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz, as well as the Ferrocarril del Istmo and the adjacent highways.

Also ten industrial parks in Oaxaca, governed by Alejandro Murat, and Veracruz, in charge of Cuitláhuac García. Five in each entity, in addition to laying fiber optics and a gas pipeline.

THE MINISTER MARGARET Ríos-Farjat opted to violate banking secrecy in Mexico. And it is that the SAT will be able to intervene and know the account statements of the taxpayers. The First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which is precisely chaired by the former head of the SAT and today a minister, opened the door to the tax authorities who will now be able to break into the intimacy and privacy of millions of Mexicans. What does this imply? That, unlike before, the SAT will have the power to access without further justification and without the need for a prior court order to the bank information of any Mexican and/or company. It is a judicial resolution that violates the Constitution, and worst of all, it can generate an environment of persecution and distrust that does a lot of damage to the country, even more so when Mexico is going through a critical moment in terms of the rule of law and security. legal status of its population, privacy and protection of personal data.

here you are The Attorney General of the Republic of Felipe Calderón, the lawyer Marisela Morales, has just been booked by none other than the brothers Juan, Antonio and Julia Collado Mocelo, to assist the former in all the processes that are open against her. for money laundering and organized crime, also including the recent complaint by lawyers Juan Araujo Rivapalacio and César Omar González Hernández. Morales Ibañez, who held the position from 2011 to 2012, was hired as an operator of the Collados before the Federal Judicial Power with a view to paving the way for them before magistrates and judges in the case that the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, led by Alejandro Gertz manner. Luxury lobbyist, then.

THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT that Bancomext presented last month regarding the alleged Homex fraud for 456 million pesos, was against the brothers Eustaquio, Gerardo and José Ignacio de Nicolás, in addition to two other directors who had shares in the housing developer at the time, Luis Alberto Harvey and Wilfrido Castillo Sánchez Mejorada. The first, then a partner of the Nexxus Capital fund, is already protected, and the second died two years ago. In parallel, the Public Ministry also requested arrest warrants, but in this case there were only two: one against “Tato”, who was arrested three weeks ago, and another against Gerardo, already a fugitive.

THE CFE IS READY the ruling for the lease of some seven thousand vehicles, a contract for around 4 billion pesos. They are firm Casanova Rent, by Joaquín and Carlos Echenique, and Arrendomóvil, by Juan Antonio Hernández, with everything and that he breached the contract that Manuel Bartlett gave him in 2019 through the intermediary of the then Undersecretary of the Interior, Ricardo Peralta, former lawyer of that one. Despite this failure, where Arrendomóvil only delivered a thousand units, the CFE was not left without mobility because Casanova entered the fray and extended contracts with the same vehicles that it supplied during Enrique Peña Nieto’s six-year term. The problem is that there is still a shortage of cars due to the chip crisis.

SO NOTHING, WHAT María Asunción Aramburuzabala continues to sell her companies. She told him a long time ago that she simply distanced herself from the 4T and Andrés Manuel López Obrador. She went to live in Switzerland and transferred a good part of her activity to Spain. In Salamanca she is developing residential housing. Here he first got rid of Kio Networks, the information technology business that acquired the I Squared Capital fund, and right now he is looking for buyers for his chain of Unea and Tangamanga universities, in addition to the real estate developments and reserves of Abilia, his other arm of entrepreneurship. The person in charge of placing them is her son Pablo Zapata Aramburuzabala.

AEROMAR AND MAGNICHARTES they are sentenced that if they do not pay their respective debts to the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), they will be transferred to the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). And it is that the companies of Zvi Katz and Luis Bojórquez register delays in payments for platform uses, tractors, coaches, hangars, counters, ramp services and air traffic. It would be necessary to see if the jet fuel, which is negotiated with Airports and Auxiliary Services, directed by Oscar Argüello, is not completed by also including the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, and the Undersecretary of Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons.