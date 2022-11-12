Now Rayados is determined to ‘steal’ a reinforcement from America

Club América is working on what will be their participation in the Clausura 2023 tournament and they will have the goal of being champions or at least reaching the final, after three years of not doing so, so in this winter transfer market they think reinforce the lines that are necessary to maintain a good sporting level.
One of the positions that are analyzed in reinforcing is the midfield, the azulcrema directive headed by Santiago Baths Y Hector Gonzalez Inarrituwould be considering the signing of the Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriaran of Santos Laguna, although for now it would not be a priority and it is that although it is the most saturated position of his squad,
However, they could be dropped from Peter Aquinas me Jonathan dos Santosso the charrúa is in the crosshairs depending on the outcome even though the Eagles directive does not have it as a priority.
In recent hours it has been uncovered that the Monterrey Football Club would be interested in the services of the player from the Warriors, according to information from TUDNand that, in addition, the royal board would be willing to make the signing with a good offer, so his arrival in Coapa has been complicated once again.
According to the portal TransfermarktSantos Laguna has valued the Uruguayan at just over 9 million dollars. By budget, the people from Monterrey are the ones who would take advantage with a juicy offer, but the good relationship it has Emilio Azcarraga with Alejandro Irarragorricould be decisive if a deal is not achieved later and the Eagles choose to go for their hiring.
