In tune with the judicial strategy of Kirchnerism, the outgoing federal judge of Dolores and designated federal judge of La Plata, Alejo Ramos Padilla, requested this Tuesday that the causes related to illegal espionage unify for a better investigation of the facts.

After two years of asking for his jurisdiction, the judge changed position and requested “to evaluate the need and convenience of intervening a single court in the analysis of all the political espionage behaviors that have been accredited in these files “.

The unification of the D’Alessio case with the cause of alleged macrista illegal espionage in Lomas de Zamora It was requested by lawyer K Natalia Salvo, one of the architects of Operative Puf strongly linked to the Instituto Patria.

Ramos Padilla swears in the court of La Plata on Friday. Operative Puf tried to annul the cause of the Bribery Notebooks.

The federal chamber of Mar del Plata annulled most of the prosecutions that Ramos Padilla had issued against the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli – he only left two of private action – and the two against the journalists of Clarion Daniel Santoro. What’s more, critical Ramos Padilla for his lack of evidence and arguments in parts of the case and sent two cases to the Buenos Aires courts.

Ramos Padilla in the D’Alessio case opened another file called AMBA by the bases of the AFI in Greater Buenos Aires created during the administration of the former head of that organization Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani. The connection was that retired commissioner Ricardo Bogoliuk knew D’Alessio and worked at the AMBA base in Ezeiza until early 2018.

After offering a detail of the related causes, Judge Ramos Padilla requested that each of these judicial agencies provide “the starting date (of the investigation), defendants, plaintiffs, espionage operations investigated, modus operandi, current status of the cause and any other element that may be useful for the substantiation of the present “.

Ramos Padilla also asked his colleagues “copies of the relevant procedural acts, such as tax requirements, merit orders, finalized or pending competition claims, among others. “

In parallel, Ramos Padilla requested that the complaints, the defenses and the public prosecutor’s office be heard of his request, so that within a period of five days they be issued on “the relevance, convenience and opportunity to unify those processes; and, where appropriate, the procedural channels by which this should be implemented “.

Chamber IV of the Cassation, with the votes of the chambermaids Mariano Borinsky and Javier Carbajo and the dissent of Ángela Ledesma, decided that the investigation into political espionage that was being processed in the Lomas de Zamora court by Juan Pablo Augé would go to the courts of Comodoro Py, thus giving rise to the request of the defendants Arribas and Darío Nieto, former private secretary of Mauricio Macri.

This decision was appealed by the plaintiff lawyer Carlos Beraldi and then, Cassation decided that the transfer be suspended until Chamber IV decides if it allows the request for the extraordinary appeal to reach the Supreme Court.

