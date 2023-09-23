Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Split

Russia and Ukraine are at war. Moscow is losing a lot of tanks – and is now considering restarting production of an old model.

Moscow – With old tanks against Ukraine – or does Russia want to modernize the T-80 “jet tank” into a high-tech weapon? According to media reports, the Kremlin is considering resuming production of the T-80 tank model. “The task stands, at least the military gave it to us,” said the head of the Uralvagonzavod arms company, Alexander Potapov, in an interview with the army radio station Zvezda. The T-80 proved particularly useful during the “special military operation,” as the war of aggression against Ukraine is called in Russia, according to the station’s report.

Russia lost more than 2,000 tanks in the Ukraine war

The T-80 is not new, on the contrary: it is a tank from the Cold War. The T-80 was built in the Soviet Union from 1976, although in significantly smaller numbers than the T-72, which had already been developed before it but was still produced in parallel. A total of around 10,000 T-80s are said to have rolled off the assembly line before series production was largely discontinued in favor of the T-90.

A T-80 tank that served in the Ukrainian war, here near Kharkiv. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Lev Radin

There were still no details about the possible restart of production. According to Potapov, there are discussions with the Ministry of Industry about setting up new production facilities. Russia has suffered heavy casualties during its invasion of Ukraine, which has now lasted more than 18 months, losing more than 2,000 tanks, according to the investigative group Oryx. Russia’s soldiers are also dying quickly – and young – in the Ukraine war.

Russia’s tanks in the Ukrainian war: “miracle tank” T-14 and veteran “jet tank” T-80

An end to the conflict between Moscow and Ukraine is currently unforeseeable. Nevertheless, the decision is surprising, because more modern tanks are already being built in Russia, the T-90. The first models of the new “miracle tank” T-14 Armata are already in service. Nevertheless, Russia now wants to take a step into the past. According to the Janes military database, the T-80 model has not been produced since 1999. However, the T-90 is more likely to be seen as a successor to the T-72 and is fundamentally different from the T-80.

The T-80 is the successor to the T-64, the Soviet Union’s most modern tank at the time. Because of a fast gas turbine instead of a diesel engine, the T-80 is also known as the “jet tank”. In the West he was feared because he was difficult to assess. Compared to the Mirror said a Bundeswehr officer: “In fact, the T-80 is considered a relatively fast main battle tank and was more powerful than the T-72 anyway.”

Classics in action – Will the T-80 get a modern cannon?

In addition to the speed, the gas turbine also has disadvantages. It is considered to be maintenance-intensive and a fuel guzzler. Military experts speculate that a new production of the T-80 could eliminate its weaknesses, such as problems with reversing. It could also receive a modern cannon like the T-14’s 125-millimeter gun. The 2A82-1M weapon system including automatic loading device could also be installed. “However, the Russians have often tried to integrate the weapon system into other tanks, but so far this has never been implemented,” said the Bundeswehr tank soldier.

The place of production could also play a role, as the T-80 was built in Omsk. The T-72 and T-90 are currently being modernized or built in Nizhny Tagil – the production facilities there could be at capacity. Either way, the decision shows how urgently Vladimir Putin and Russia currently need heavy weapons. Ukraine also needs tanks – but recently rejected worn-out Leopard models from Germany. (cgsc with dpa)