The Royal Hashemite Court is in the midst of an intriguing destabilization, with public cracks in the Royal Family, charges of destabilization against King Abdullah, and Prince Hamza, the son of King Hussein, dispossessed heir, under arrest and charged with conspiracy.

In the middle Israel and Prince Mohamed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, accused – without being publicly mentioned – of piercing Jordan as a stabilizer and moderator of the explosive Middle East. All in the midst of a growing anger among the population in the face of the pandemic, the state of emergency and the economic crisis.

Jordanian Prince Hamza bin Hussein said in a recording on Monday that he will disobey army orders not to communicate with the outside world, after being placed under house arrest on Saturday. It was after he was banned from any activity and told to keep quiet.

But later, the Royal House reported that the prince has sworn allegiance to the monarch.

“The interests of the homeland must be above all else. We all support His Majesty the King to protect Jordan and its national interests, “said Hamza in the statement released by the Royal House and signed by him.

Plot?

The military warned the prince about actions that they said were undermining “security and stability“In Jordan, a key ally of the United States. Prince Hamza later said he was under house arrest. Several prominent figures were also detained, including the former chancellor and the former head of the Royal Household. It is believed that there are more detainees, without having been identified, but until now the military has not been mentioned.

Authorities announced Sunday that Prince Hamza had contacted “With people who had contacts with foreign parties ”, in“ a plot to destabilize the country ”and which had been under investigation for some time.

It is unclear why the kingdom decided to crack down on Prince Hamza now. But he put himself at risk by making frequent visits to tribal meetings, where some people criticized the king.

King Abdullah deposed Prince Hamza from his position as heir to the throne in 2004, in a move that consolidated his power. He replaced him with his son, Prince Hussein, the sovereign’s grandson.

Prince Hamza was the first in line to succeed his half brother, King Abdullah, as Jordan’s head of state until 2004, when he was removed as crown prince. He had been appointed by his father, King Hussein, on his deathbed in 199. It was “the light of my eyes”, as he used to say. He had trained him at Harrow, at Sandhurst, at Harvard to be the sovereign.

The rift between Prince Hamza and King Abdullah is unprecedented. However, tensions within the royal house have been present for some time.

With King Hussein’s four wives and children and his inheritance, dependability is not the rule in the Hashemite Royal House. There are tares, envies, power struggles between children and former queens. At least two irreconcilable clans. King Abdalluh came to power by chance, when his father, Hussein, dethroned his brother, Hassan, as heir, as he was dying. This act is attributed to Queen Noor. But he nominated his son, Prince Hamza, as his successor, after appointing Abdullah as his immediate king, who betrayed his promise to his father and nominated his son, Prince Hussein, as his successor.

Raging divisions

“Grow up guys” He intimated from a Twitter, the ex-wife of Prince Mohamed, that if he had not gone mad and killed two people at random in Aman, it would have been the sovereign and not Hussein. This divorced princess was the one who brought to light differences over property, Hussein’s succession, money and power problems among the Hashemite Royals.

Queen Noor, American and mother of Hamza, asked to pray to finish “With this slander.”

Prince Abdullah decided to negotiate with Hamza so as not to humiliate him. Solve the conflict with money, omerta, probable exile but he did not succeed. Hamza is the prince most like his father, King Hussein. He is popular with the people and his words are those heard on the streets of Amman, where the state of emergency has prevailed since the pandemic.

Today the royal Hashemite House has its “Hamza-exit”, like Meghan and Harry in the Royal House of Windsor, but more dangerous.

The link with Israel

In another development, Israeli businessman Roy Shaposhnik, who claims to be a personal friend of Prince Hamza, confirmed that he had offered to take the prince’s wife and family to Europe, to stay at his home, “for security reasons”.

It issued a statement after Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ayman al-Safadi said such an offer had been made “by a man with ties to an unidentified foreign security service.”

Since Donald Trump took office and began his affair with Prince Mohamed Bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, began to pierce Jordan and its moderating role in the Middle East. Israel wanted to hand over control of the Al Aska mosque in Jerusalem to Saudi Arabia, when it is controlled by Jordan and is the third holy site of Islam. Relations between Israel and Jordan have deteriorated.

Prince Mohamed Bin Salman also does not support the two-state theory for Palestinians. A position that would force Jordan to legalize the millions of Palestinian refugees in its territory, in addition to Syrian refugees and Christians escaped from ISIS. A tremendous challenge for the monarchy.

Jordan is a constitutional monarchy. But royalty plays an important role in public life, and King Abdullah has wide powers. It can appoint governments, pass laws, and dissolve parliament.

The country is also a key ally of the West, and reports of Prince Hamza’s arrest raised fears that the wider region would destabilize. Yet regional powers and Western allies, including the US and UK, have expressed support for the king, all fearful of Prince Mohamed’s adventures and the needs of Benjamin Netanyahu and his influence in the Gulf.

The apparent arrest of Prince Hamza is believed to have come after a visit to tribal leaders, where he is said to have garnered some support, because they admire their father.

“I am not responsible of the lack of faith that people has in its institutions, “said Prince Hamza in one of the videos delivered to the BBC.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi told a press conference that the prince had been communicating with foreign parties about the destabilization of the country and had been monitored for some time.

He accused the prince of seeking mobilize “clan leaders” against the government, adding that the plot had been “nipped in the bud” at “zero hour.”

Safadi said officials had tried to discourage the prince rather than take legal action against him, but Prince Hamza had “responded negatively to this request.”

Added that at least 16 people, including a former adviser to King Abdullah and another member of the royal family, had been arrested for the plot to “undermine the security” of the country.

High-level political arrests are rare in Jordan. However, the country’s powerful intelligence agency has gained additional powers since the pandemic began, drawing criticism from human rights groups.

