Wolfgang Ehmke is prepared. When it comes to the search for a repository for the bright scrap that he never wanted to see produced, he handles legal opinions, organizes a citizens’ initiative and maintains contacts throughout the republic. “A huge wave is coming to many people in the possible repository regions. That can create resistance like around Gorleben, ”he says.

Four decades of protest are behind him. Ehmke was there when thousands of people moved in front of the construction site of the Brokdorf nuclear power plant from 1976, and demonstrators fought in street battles with the police. He helped organize the Gorleben trek to Hanover, which in March 1979 brought more than 100,000 people together against nuclear power. The citizens’ initiative environmental protection Lüchow-Dannenberg, his initiative, was at the center of the movement.

The protests around Gorleben are a thing of the past. But now, when it comes to the handling of nuclear energy, the search for a place in the depths for the 1900 Castors, he finds no peace. “The process is inadequate, there is a lack of transparency and freedom to participate. People won’t put up with it, ”says Ehmke, who goes on to say:“ Gorleben belongs on the dung heap of history. Those who do not let out the mine have not understood anything about the search for a repository or the resistance. ”

Politicians’ concerns

Politicians and those involved in the search for a repository have long been concerned with what Ehmke addresses. On September 28, regions will be named for the first time that are eligible for a nuclear waste repository. Salt, clay, and granite rocks are considered geological formations. Then the Federal Agency for Final Storage (BGE), entrusted with the search, presents its first interim report. Since the politicians restarted the search, the “white map” has been in effect – no location in Germany is excluded. If unsuitable areas are excluded in the first step, several dozen, perhaps almost 100 regions will remain, according to the BGE. That suggests resistance.

The experiences from Gorleben are present in politics: the strong resistance against the planned repository, the massive protests at the site and against the Castor transports through the Wendland, in which people like Ehmke were involved. The repository actors are concerned not only with how to keep the list secret, but also how to communicate on site without making potential repository regions impossible through massive protests. The fear: many new Gorleben lives could arise.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Then there is state politics. Much will depend on how cooperatively the respective state governments and municipalities act. The coalition agreement between the CSU and Free Voters in Bavaria says: “When it comes to protecting our homeland, we think beyond generations. We are convinced that Bavaria is not a suitable location for a nuclear repository. ”

Most recently, district administrators and members of the state parliament in Bavaria made the position public that their granite was unsuitable anyway. The Bavarian Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber (Free Voters) has just questioned the process. There is also concern that the search will be instrumentalized by the AfD, especially in the East, where the argument is repeatedly heard that no final repository is being built for West German nuclear waste. A hot autumn threatens politics.

The designers of the search

Steffen Kanitz counts the days for the interim report. On the day of the conversation with the Tagesspiegel in Berlin there were just eighteen. “The sensitivity is already there,” he says. “The republic is waking up. Better that way than being surprised on September 28th ”. The 36-year-old is one of the managing directors of the BGE. From 2013 to 2017 he sat for the CDU in the Bundestag, then failed, after the heavy losses of his party, to return to the NRW state list. For years, the Dortmund native also sat on the repository commission, discussing the reorganization of the search. Today he is responsible for the location selection.

In conversation, he outlines the report – without naming regions. It will be several hundred pages long. There are 300 to 500 pages alone to explain how all the decisions were made. A map of Germany then shows the areas that remain in the search and those that do not meet the current requirements.

Dozens of regions, so-called sub-areas, will be visible on the map on September 28th. Kanitz speaks of a “high two-digit number”. Some will span entire counties. But he also says: “It will be a first intermediate result.”

Many of the actors involved in the search for a repository will be retired before the location for the repository is even determined. If everything goes according to plan, that will be the case in 2031. Very few of them will see the completion sometime in the 2050s. It’s different with Kanitz. When it comes to the search for a repository, he is a man for the future.

Nuclear waste produced in Germany (here a picture of a protest action) should not be exported, but also in Germany … Photo: Sebastian Kahnert / dpa

From At the headquarters of the BGE in Peine, Lower Saxony, he ensures that the report can be published, takes care of IT security, and makes arrangements with the Federal Office. And then there is the political scene. Kanitz says that there has long been a “bustling interest”. Members of all parties contact him, ask what the potential location regions are all about, and inquire about availability for September 28th. Kanitz says: “I still believe in the rationality of politics – the better our decision-making basis, the more comprehensible politics can make decisions.”

Kanitz also knows that conflicts are approaching. But he says: “There is agreement that we will not export the nuclear waste produced here, it has to go underground in Germany.” Many will see the necessity of this work if the nationwide attention is on the search for a repository, even if Kanitz believes that there will be restrictions later. “It hurts and creates conflict,” he says. “We can handle that. But we don’t put on armor. ”

Once the report has been published with a map of Germany showing the potential sub-areas, the BGE will be asked. Today there are already around 3,000 inquiries a month from all over Germany, calls, e-mails, letters, faxes. And interest will continue to grow. From the end of September the report will be published on the Internet, videos will show how methods have been used, online consultation hours will take place for each affected area. “A sub-area is not yet a repository site,” says Kanitz.

The preparation of the countries

A look at Hanover shows how politicians are preparing. At the beginning of the month, the State Environment Minister invited representatives from associations, churches and initiatives to the Hanoverian Hofkirche. Olaf Lies (SPD) stands by the procedure, to choose the best possible location for the nuclear waste, but he also wants to close the ranks. “The role that the country has is to be the advocate of the citizens,” said Lies after the forum. He knows too well what kind of trouble the garbage can cause. In Lower Saxony there is not only Gorleben. The Asse, the ailing mine into which 126,000 barrels of radioactive scrap were dumped, is also in the country, as is the Konrad mine, which is currently under construction for low and medium level radioactive substances.

In an interview with the Tagesspiegel he says: “Because of the geological structure, we have to assume that there are significant parts of Lower Saxony.” There are numerous salt and clay stones underground. “It is important not to fall into this old reflex of fundamental rejection,” says Lies.

However, the minister also informs himself abroad. In 2019 he flew to Finland, inspected the repository project there, built in Kristallin. At the beginning of the year he went to France to visit a repository for low and medium level radioactive substances, built in clay. Switzerland will follow in October. “We want to have a better say,” he says. That is the technical part. “The nuclear waste scares people.” Now it is important to bring in young people, “not just those who have been dealing with the topic for decades”.

After the forum in the Hofkirche, Lies also said: “Lower Saxony will make sure that this process takes place throughout Germany.” This brings back memories of the exchange of blows between Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (CSU) and his Bavarian colleague Markus Söder. “Geologically speaking, Bavaria does not fit, as the existing rock has a significantly poorer level of security than Gorleben, for example,” said the CSU politician.

“Nobody should believe that Lower Saxony is the atomic toilet of the Federal Republic of Germany,” replied Weil. Lies says today: “The answer cannot be: ‘We don’t want that.’ And then you leave the garbage for future generations. “

The attitude of the communities

People like Josef Klaus give hope to those involved in the search for a repository. The mayor of the Bavarian community says: “We have to find the best possible location for the repository. If it ends up in granite and in Bavaria, then I agree. ”Klaus knows the declaration made by the district administrators and MPs in Saldenburg, around 100 kilometers away, at least party colleagues from the CSU – but he rejects them.

“We should take away people’s fears. Political cross-shots don’t get us any further now. ”He himself looks from the town hall window onto the Bella interim storage facility and the cooling towers of a nuclear power plant, as he says. “The garbage is there. And it has to go underground before it can no longer be safely stored. “