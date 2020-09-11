Highlights: Politics intensified over Riya Chakraborty in West Bengal

TMC and CPIM targeted BJP

Accused of targeting Bengalis

Kolkata

Political parties in West Bengal on Thursday called for Bengali sub-nationalism, saying that the campaign against actress Riya Chakraborty has proved that the BJP makes targeting Bengalis easy. The issue of Bengali sub-nationalism is also slowly emerging ahead of next year’s West Bengal assembly elections.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Congress and the Marxist Communist Party (CPI-M) condemned the BJP unanimously in this matter despite their sharp political differences. These parties alleged that the BJP tried to exploit a Bengali woman by making it an “easy target” in view of the proposed Bihar Assembly elections at the end of the year.

The BJP leadership, however, refused to comment on the allegation. Senior Trinamool Congress leader and national spokesperson Saugata Roy said, ‘I think that because Riya is a Bengali, she is exploited before being convicted in court. The propaganda campaign once again proves the BJP’s hatred towards Bengalis. We saw something similar in Assam NRC as well.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha and newly appointed President of West Bengal Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Wednesday termed Riya’s arrest on drug charges as absurd. He had said, ‘Riya’s father has been an army officer and he has served the country. Riya is also a Bengali Brahmin woman; An explanation of justice to Sushant should not be an interpretation of justice for Bihari.

He had tweeted several times, saying, ‘Riya’s father should also get the right to demand justice for his daughter. Media trial of any case is not good for our judicial system. This should be the basic principle of our constitution. When BJP was approached in this regard, the party’s national secretary Rahul Sinha refused to react to the matter.

Chakraborty (28) was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a narcotics case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after three days of questioning. He has been sent to judicial custody by the local court till 22 September.