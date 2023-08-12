Mexico City.- Several plastic products, such as disposable bags, food containers and drink packaging, could be transformed into soap thanks to a new “upcycling” method developed by scientists led by Guoliang Liu, a professor of chemistry at Virginia Tech.

Upcycling or supra-recycling consists of taking advantage of waste to produce new materials or products of higher quality, ecological and economic value.

Although plastics and soap are different in appearance, texture and uses, they have something in common at the molecular level: the chemical structure of polyethylene, one of the most widely used types of plastic, is very similar to that of a fatty acid. Used as a chemical precursor to soap.

Both are made with long carbon chains, but fatty acids have an extra group of atoms at the end of their chain.

Such similarity led Liu to suspect that polyethylene could be turned into fatty acids and, with a few extra steps, into soap or other detergents. Achieving this required breaking the long chains of that plastic to obtain shorter ones.

Together with PhD students, he built an oven-like reactor to heat polyethylene in a process called temperature gradient thermolysis. Below, the device is hot enough to break the chains, and above it is cool enough to stop any further breakage.

As residue remains short-chain polyethylene in the form of wax. With additional steps, including saponification, the scientists created the world’s first soaps made from plastic and published their research in “Science.”

The method also works with polypropylene, another common type of plastic. One advantage, Liu says, is that it can be used with both types of plastic at the same time, so there’s no need to separate them. Also, he finds this method simple because it requires plastic and heat.

According to the researchers, it is an “upcycling” process because the final product is of greater economic value than the initial one: soap can double or triple the value of plastic.

A metric ton of soap and detergent costs about $3,550, while the same amount of polyethylene costs $1,150, a Virginia Tech statement said.

Over time, Liu hopes that dedicated recycling facilities will implement the new method so that consumers can buy soaps that help prevent the proliferation of plastics in landfills.

“I hope this can be a good start in the war against plastic pollution,” said Zhen Xu, one of the doctoral students who worked on the project.