by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull chaos, even from Perez water on the fire

Sergio Perez he has been through so many storms linked to his performances in Red Bull that Christian Horner's will seem like a glass of water to him. Checo“beaten” in the media by Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko after every negative weekend, had the merit of taking on every controversy in private, without expressing discontent or demanding more tranquility, as perhaps the majority of his colleagues would have done.

Perez's words

The Mexican sees no reason to change anything in the Red Bull environment and would immediately put the controversies linked to the Horner affair and the internal power struggle between Marko and the Brit behind him: “I think the team is in an enviable position because, with the results we are currently achieving and the harmony that exists in the team, it would take years to do the same“these were his words at the press conference in Melbourne.

Perez wouldn't touch a comma in Red Bullnot even that Max Verstappen who has put him behind him with impressive regularity for three years and who recently, due to the vicissitudes between his father and Horner, has opened up to a sensational move to Mercedes: “TEveryone on the team is working really well together, with the dynamics that exist now. The whole engineering group is really united, and on the track you can see how efficient we have been over the last year. So I think I don't see any reason to change the dynamics, but it would obviously be a huge blow to the team if Max were to leave“.

The contract

The agreement between the Mexican and Red Bull expires at the end of this season. In fact, his seat is among the most coveted together with that of Mercedes and (possibly) Aston Martin. If his performances were to decline during the season, as always happened in the three-year period in Milton Keynes and as the Australian GP could suggest, his confirmation would be an uphill battle.