After the banning of PUBG, the Imran government, which had taken Uteron in 13 days, has now started a campaign against YouTube. Pakistani officials have asked YouTube to immediately block videos that are considered objectionable. Many religious and extremist organizations of Pakistan had demanded from the government that many such videos exist on YouTube which may threaten the security and Islamic culture of the country. After which the Imran government has written a letter demanding that these videos be banned.The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority issued a statement saying that it has asked YouTube to immediately block pornographic, immoral, naked and hateful video content in Pakistan. The PTA also said that viewing such material would have a very negative impact. There are already rules and regulations in Pakistan for other channels including YouTube. YouTube should show responsibility in Pakistan.

YouTube did not respond to Pak government

At the same time, Google-owned YouTube has not yet responded to this request of the Government of Pakistan. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has not told what action can be taken against YouTube if the Government of Pakistan refuses to obey the order.

Pakistan has already banned YouTube

This is not the first time that Pakistani authorities have targeted YouTube. In 2012, YouTube was banned in Pakistan following a film made in the US. It was claimed that the video depicted Prophet Mohammed Saheb negatively. Protests were also held in Islamic countries around the world. But, in 2016, Pakistan lifted the ban when YouTube launched a special edition of country-based YouTube.

Pak was banned from PUBG within 13 days

In Pakistan, the Imran Khan government lifted the ban on online multiplayer game PUBG on July 17 within just 13 days. The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) claimed that the ban was lifted from PUBG after the Proxima Beta (PB) company was assured of preventing misuse of this gaming platform. The Pak government banned the game as anti-Islam.

Pak government has banned the game even before

The Government of Pakistan banned the Call of Duty and Medal of Honor in 2013. Regarding the banning of these games, the government had argued that Pakistan was shown the location of terrorists in this games. At the same time, relations were also shown in several terrorist organizations including Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and Al Qaeda.