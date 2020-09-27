New Delhi Smartphone manufacturer Oppo is known in India for its smartphones and wireless earbuds. At the same time, the company has decided to put its smart-TV among the mobile brand. The company has officially confirmed that it is going to launch Smart TV.

The Chinese company has announced during the Oppo Developer Conference (ODC) 2020 that it may launch ColorOS 11 and Oppo Watch ECG Edison for the Chinese market. The company says that it is expanding in the field of smart TV. The company says that new smart TVs can be launched next month (October).

Oppo general manager Yi Wei has not revealed much about his upcoming smart TV. However, he said that the launch of Smart TV is an important step towards expanding the IoT network of the company’s devices. It is being speculated that Oppo Smart TV can launch in two screen sizes. Under this, the first can be 55 inches and the second 65 inches. Oppo’s upcoming TVs and their remote controls have recently received 3C and Bluetooth SIG certifications.

Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4A and Mi TV 4A Pro will compete

Oppo’s upcoming smart TV in India can compete with Xiaomi. You will find two smart TVs of the Xiaomi brand in the range of less than 15 thousand. This company has removed two models Mi TV 4A (Price Rs 13500) and Mi TV 4A Pro (Price Rs 12999). There is not much difference between the features of these two TVs. Their display has a Vivid Picture mode with refresh rate in which the picture quality looks good.

Both TVs have Android operating system and also have data saver mode. Smart TV has 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI ports. Both smart TVs have Dolby Plus sound technology and a 20 watt sound system. In it all big OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar will run.

