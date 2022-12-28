Those of Carla, the companion of Ciro Calcagno, the policeman who died in a car accident in Santo Stefano are words full of pain

They are words of incalculable pain those of Carla, the companion of Cyrus Calcagno, the policeman who in Santo Stefano lost his life in a head-on collision in Villaricca, Naples. The woman, who came out almost unscathed from the clash, wanted to write a letter to her beloved, remembering what a great person she was and all the dreams they had together.

Ciro Calcagno had only 34 years old and a whole life ahead. All of this was swept away in the tremendous head-on crash that occurred on Boxing Day in Villaricca, Naples, between his car and another coming in the opposite direction.

At her side the man had as always Carlahis beloved companion, who luckily got out almost unharmed from the accident.

Today that woman, however, his heart is broken, because together with those of Ciro, his dreams were also swept away. Those of getting married, having children and a peaceful life together.

The letter from Ciro Calcagno’s partner

Ciro had three cornerstones in his life: the familyhis car and its Work. And it is precisely of this that Carla spoke of him in the poignant letter written with an open heart and published on Facebook.

You made me understand true love, made up of follies, improvised trips. You and I were the same, we gave ourselves to others without reservations and we felt bad when affection didn’t return. You and I competed to see who was more ambitious in his career than him. When things didn’t go well we said “c’amma fa, amma suffri before seeing the sun”, waiting for a joy, a home, a child that you always wanted and that you asked of me and I promptly replied “all the money you spend on the car makes you spend on diapers” and you answered “Amen, vuless o ciel”.

Then words of thanksgiving towards the State Police, which Ciro loved so much and which meant a lot to him more than just a job. As well as the world of cars.