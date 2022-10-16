Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Ex-US President Barack Obama. (Archive image) © Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa

The midterm elections in the USA are eagerly awaited. Ex-President Obama now wants to travel to three states and advertise for the Democrats.

Munich/Washington — The time has come: The midterm elections are coming up in the USA. At the election on 8/9. The balance of power in the US Congress – consisting of the House of Representatives and the Senate – can be redistributed on November 1st. Two years after US President Joe Biden took office, the election is also seen as a mood test for his government.

Democrats hold a slight lead over Republicans in both the Senate and House of Representatives. Democratic ex-president Barack Obama now wants to try to keep the lead: According to the US broadcaster CNN, Obama will travel to the states of Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin at the end of October.

US midterm elections: ‘High importance’ — Obama travels to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

“Given the importance of the midterm elections, President Obama wants to do his part to help the Democrats win next month,” the station quoted an Obama spokesman as saying. The states weren’t chosen at random: All three are expected to go head-to-head with Republican rivals. According to a statement from his party, the ex-president will begin his trip on October 28 with the city of Atlanta, Georgia. The next day it should go to Detroit in Michigan and Milwaukee in Wisconsin. His speeches there are said to be primarily about access to abortion and voting rights.

In the USA, abortion in particular is a hotly debated and explosive election campaign issue. Last week, thousands of people demonstrated in several cities for the right to abortion. The Supreme Court, the country’s supreme court, caused a political earthquake in June when it overturned the country’s basic right to abortion, which had been enshrined for almost 50 years. Several Republican-led states then imposed abortion bans or significantly restricted abortion.

Midterm elections USA: The ten most exciting duels in the Senate View photo gallery

US midterm elections: Biden wants to decide whether to run again after the elections

Biden may have a lot at stake in the midterm elections. After the midterm elections, he wants to decide whether he can run again for the presidential election in 2024. “When that’s done in November, I’ll make a decision,” Biden told CNN in an interview broadcast Tuesday night (October 11). Asked if he thinks he’s the only Democrat who could win a hypothetical election against former US President and Republican Donald Trump, Biden said, “I think I can beat Donald Trump again.”

The Democrat Biden had emphasized in the past that he intends to run again for the office of US President – if his health allows it. Trump has repeatedly indicated for months that he wants to run again for the Republicans. Biden would be 81 years old in the next presidential election, Trump 78. When asked about his age, Biden said: “The only question is whether you can do your job. And I am convinced that I can do my job.” (bb/dpa)