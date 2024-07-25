Home page politics

Helmi Krappitz

Prominent Democrats are supporting Kamala Harris against Donald Trump. Barack Obama is officially holding back – but is expected to join her campaign soon.

Washington – After Joe Bidens withdrawal from the US election 2024 A woman is now close to being nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate against Donald Trump: Kamala HarrisMany prominent party colleagues have already thrown their support behind the incumbent Vice President. Former US President Barack Obama has not yet publicly spoken out in favor of Harris – unofficially, joint strategies are already being discussed.

US election 2024: Barack Obama and Michelle Obama support Kamala Harris against Donald Trump

Harris and Obama have known each other for a long time, but he has not yet officially commented on her campaign plans. However, the two are said to have been in close contact since Biden nominated his vice president as his successor. There were already several discussions at the start of her campaign, four insiders said NBCNews“He has been in regular contact with her and thinks she’s had a great start,” said one. At the right time, he wants to speak out in favor of her candidacy and actively support her in the election campaign. According to insiders, Michelle Obama is also said to support Harris’ candidacy.

It is unclear when that point will be. An insider assumes that Obama did not want to overshadow Biden’s address to the US population on Wednesday evening (July 24). Biden explained the reasons for his withdrawal and that he would concentrate fully on the office of president until January. In addition, Harris’ election campaign had developed its own momentum in recent days, which they wanted to maintain. Memes, especially on the Internet, drew attention to the vice president.

US election campaign: Obama gives advice for Harris’ campaign strategy against Trump

During the talks, Obama shared advice for a successful campaign, according to an insider. A strategy against Donald Trump. The former president’s role in the election campaign was also discussed – to help Harris win the election. “Obama is looking forward to helping the Democrats make their case to voters this fall,” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama, told NBCNews. “Our strategy will be based on exerting influence, especially where and when his voice can make a difference.”

Obama could also have an indirect influence on the selection of a suitable vice-candidate. Eric Holder, former Attorney General and long-time companion of Obama, is said to be responsible for examining potential candidates, reported ReutersThe aim is to ensure that there are no conflicts of interest between the presidential candidate and her running mate.

Obama supports election campaign: “Harris sees the world more like Barack Obama, not like Joe Biden”

With Harris’ support, Obama not only represents the Democratsbut also his own views. A collaboration is credible because they are politically similar. “Kamala Harris sees the world more like Barack Obama, not like Joe Biden,” Rachel Tausendfreund explained to the HandelsblattShe researches German and American domestic and foreign policy at the German Marshall Fund. This is partly due to her age. Foreign policy views show this. Biden’s policy was shaped by the Second World War and is therefore very European-oriented. Obama and Harris have a broader perspective, says the expert. For Harris, “the USA has many important partners, and they are not all in Europe.”

US election 2024: Poll numbers for Democrats improve since Biden’s withdrawal

A lot has happened in just a few days since Harris entered the election campaign. A number of Democrats have thrown their support behind the incumbent Vice President, so an official nomination as presidential candidate is very likely. It is unclear what her chances really are in the US election. However, polls show that an election victory against Donald Trump is not impossible The Democrats now have a more realistic chance than before Biden withdrew from the election campaign.(hk)