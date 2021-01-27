Netflix has snaffled up another iconic video game property to add to its increasingly teetering pile of animated TV adaptations, with the streaming service this time having set its sights on globe-trotting archaeologist Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider franchise.

This latest Tomb Raider adaptation is being produced in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and will pick up after the events of Lara’s recent video game trilogy, developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal. Exactly how far after after those events is currently unclear, meaning we could end up with anything from the prequel trilogy’s perpetually anguished Lara to the considerably more charismatic protagonist of earlier games.

Ace reported by Variety, Tasha Huo will write and executive produce the animated Tomb Raider adaptation (his previous credits include The Witcher: Blood Origin and Red Sonja), alongside Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephen Bugaj, and Howard Bliss.

The history of Tomb Raider – 20 years of Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider, of course, is only the latest in a long line of video game adaptations confirmed to be in the works at Netflix. Alongside its already airing shows – including the live-action Witcher and Detention series, and animated versions of Castlevania and Dragon’s Dogma – the streaming service has announced an animated Sonic the Hedgehog series, adaptations of Devil May Cry and Assassin’s Creed, plus live-action and CGI takes on Resident Evil, the latter of which should release this year. There are even whispers of an Elder Scrolls adaptation too.

There’s no word yet on when Netflix’s animated Tomb Raider series might be ready for consumption, but hopefully there’ll be more substantial news soon.