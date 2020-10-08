Highlights: In Hathras case, fake relatives were camping at the gangrape victim’s house, investigation came to the fore

According to media reports, fake female relative has a Naxal connection, hails from Jabalpur

The woman who described herself as a sister-in-law was living as a fake relative, tricking the family.

Hathras

Amidst the investigation in the Hathras case, a new revelation has now been revealed. According to this, a fake female relative was camping at the house of Hathras gang-rape victim. According to media reports, now the Naxal connection of this fake relative has been revealed, which the police is investigating. Actually, the alleged female relatives were seen in the victim’s family recently. It is alleged that this woman, who described herself as a sister-in-law, was staying at home as a fake relative and tricking the victim’s family.

According to media reports, the woman is a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and reportedly named her name as Dr. Rajkumari. Being a Dalit only, she was living here for many days, taking the family members in confidence. The woman was calling herself a professor at Jabalpur Medical College. When the police got suspicious, the woman quietly disappeared from there.

Read: Hathras case reaches Punjab, Kshatriya Mahasabha in village … A sudden stir in the village of Victim

Woman was tricking the victim’s family

Reports say that this fake relative was telling the family what to tell in the media and was constantly guiding the family. It is now believed that the woman is a suspected Naxalite and has a Naxal connection. She was also making a statement against the government in the media, describing herself as a relative of the family. SIT is currently searching for a woman.

Woman becomes active in the village after 16 September

According to media reports, the suspected woman had become active since September 16, two days after the incident in the victim’s village. She was provoking the family members by staying at home with the victim’s family. Now SIT may soon disclose this.

Read: Hathras News: UP Police received report of ‘conspiracy’ from Delhi Police and Intelligence Department

PFI connection was also revealed in Hathras

Earlier, PFI connection has also been revealed in Hathras case. It was said from the government that money came from outside to spread ethnic violence in Hathras and according to media reports, Rs 50 crore was sent from Mauritius.

Investigative agencies are exploring the role of a website in inciting communal violence under the pretext of Hathras incident. It is alleged that fake information related to the incident of Hathras was used to incite caste-related violence on this website, named ‘Justice Fourthers’. However, this website has now become inactive.

Read: PFI’s link to Hathras incident too? What is the complete truth of the conspiracy to incite a riot through the website

UP police arrested 4 people

At the same time, police also arrested 4 people allegedly associated with PFI. According to police sources, there may be groups like PFI behind the ‘Justice Fourthers’ website.

SIT questioned 40 people of the village

The SIT is under investigation in the Hathras incident. The SIT on Friday questioned 40 people from the victim’s village. It also included relatives of the accused and neighbors of the victim. The SIT asked everyone about the day of the incident and the funeral. The SIT wants to know who was available there at the time of the incident and who saw what.