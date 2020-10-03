Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler company, has increased the price of its bikes. According to the news, this price of bikes has been increased due to cost overruns. The company said that the vehicles have been increased by up to 2 percent. The new price has been implemented from October 1, and the increase in these prices will vary depending on the model of bike and scooter.

Percent vehicle sold

Hero MotoCorp also released its quarterly and monthly sales figures in a statement. The company’s total sales in September increased by 16.9 percent to 7,15,718 vehicles. Last year Hero sold 6,12,204 vehicles in the same month.

Sales up 7.3 percent

Hero MotoCorp said that despite parts supply and logistic constraints, its sales in July-September increased by 7.3 percent to 18,14,683 vehicles. Whereas in the second quarter of 2019-20, the company sold 16,91,420 vehicles.

Backlash in the market

At the same time, after the Corona period, the market is seen again. According to a statement, the company’s plants are now operating with 100 percent production capacity. The company hopes to increase demand in the festive season in October and November due to the buying perception of the customers and the policy support of the government.

