Now Milan and Lazio are masters of their destiny. After the 2-1 against PSG, the Rossoneri are third with 5 points, behind Dortmund (7) and PSG themselves (6). They are thus back in the running for qualification for the Champions League round of 16: they will certainly gain the pass if they win the last two matches of group F, at home against Borussia Dortmund (28 November) and away against Newcastle (13 December). However, based on the comparisons with the other results, even 4 points could be enough for Pioli’s team.