Jammu: This year on the first Navratri, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is going to give a big gift to its crores of devotees. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is going to launch a mobile app soon, through which devotees can perform Mata Aarti and Darshan on their mobile phones.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is going to launch a mobile application soon, working on the instructions of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Board Chairman and Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. In a statement issued by the board, it has been said that this mobile application will be started on October 17 for the first Navratri for the devotees. Through this app, devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji can directly visit Mata on their mobile. Along with this, if any devotee wants to perform havan or wants to watch Mother’s Aarti, then live streaming will also be done through this app.

According to Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrineboard, through this app, you can see Mata directly on your mobile at the time of Mata around the world and you can see Mother’s Aarti on your mobile phone while coming. This app is being launched on both Android and iOS platforms.