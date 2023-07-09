Evaluation reversed

In Formula 1, the evaluations of the drivers – even more than in other sports – can change in a short time. They know this well within the Red Bull team, where at the end of the 2020 season they decided to remove him from the role of starting driver Alex Albonrelegating him to the role of third guide, and to sign the Mexican veteran Sergio Perez, just freed by what was then Racing Point, now Aston Martin. Not even three years later, the situation has completely reversed.

Checo crisis

Now it is Perez who is in the balance after one impressive series of negative results – especially in qualifying – arrived in conjunction with an unstoppable sequence of victories signed by his teammate Max Verstappen. So the Mexican, who arrived in Milton Keynes precisely because Albon couldn’t keep up with the Dutch champion, risks being kicked out for the same reason. In the meantime, the Thai driver has become the point of reference for the resurgence of Williams, which is dragging more and more frequently in Q3 and in the points.

Few alternatives

A situation that now also seems to fuel some regrets inside the Red Bull box, as the always talkative also admitted Helmut Marko. The 80-year-old Austrian executive is always the point of reference when it comes to riders within the reigning world champion team and the feeling is that if Perez will continue to be the owner in 2024 it will be more due to a lack of alternatives than to his contract.

Marko’s regret

“I think Alex is doing a great job”Marko told Austrian TV ORF. “The Williams is now a fast car, and in combination with Albon is actually able to get into Q3 frequently“, he added. Words that know of courtship. However, Albon is the point of reference for the British team’s rebirth project, led by former Mercedes strategist James Vowles. “Unfortunately [Albon] he is linked to Williams until the end of 2025“, the comment of Marko. Certainly not the words Sergio Perez would have liked to hear.