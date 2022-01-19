On January 18, 2022, the official account of Twitter from the anime publisher Shōnen Jump announced that they are preparing great news that excited a part of their fans, will it be a new franchise or spin-off of one piece, My Hero Academia or dragon ball? Or… is it a NFT?

The account message Twitter it said the following: ‘Soon you’ll be able to show your love for Shonen Jump in a whole new way’. According to his message, on January 19, 2022, his long-awaited announcement would be shown. However, the way his message was expressed made his audience angry.

Due to the past experiences of other companies such as Konami which celebrated the 35th anniversary of the franchise Castlevania with the launch of their NFTs, the message: ‘show your love for Shonen Jump in a whole new way’, the first and most feared instinct of his public was to assume that the company would push the creation of NFT of some of his most important works.

fans of the Shōnen Jump they were not very happy about the possibility of seeing Luffy stuck to one NFT (Even more, taking into account the free spirit of this character). Some of the responses to Tweet from the anime company said the following:

Ooooh sir, they better not get into nfts

If it’s NFT, I’ll cancel my subscription.

I hope the “whole new way” is just buying a shirt or something because if it’s a cryptocurrency your subscriber count is going to go crazy

Luffy would not tolerate NFTs

If it’s an NFT, I’m going to start reading One Piece, but literally illegally

I’m just going to hover my mouse over the unsubscribe button in case it’s NFT

Shonen Jump won’t create NFTs… for now

Some of the responses to the tweet of the Shōnen Jump were a little funnier, speaking wryly about the endless hiatus some of their most beloved anime and manga franchises have been on like hunter x hunter:

Fearing the impending reality where we get Hunter X Hunter NFT before we get a new chapter

For all this, someone in the Shōnen Jump he realized that the text and his message had triggered a negative reaction. The account had to quickly issue a clarification in Twitter: “They are not NFTs”.

The company’s official announcement will arrive on January 19, 2022, as of the date of this article nothing has been mentioned in this regard. It’ll probably end up being new merchandise or a collaboration, whatever, as long as they’re not NFTs it’ll make the fan community of the game happy. Shōnen Jump and from the anime.

