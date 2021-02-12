People are contradicting itself. They want the number of those who are infected with Covid-19 to decrease every day, fewer people to die of corona, the health systems are not overloaded, and the medical staff come out of the permanent state of exhaustion. On the one hand. On the other hand, they want to go back to their old lives, send the children to daycare and schools, meet relatives and friends, go to the hairdresser and the museum. They understand that the lockdown is necessary in order to achieve the initial goals.

But that hardly diminishes their anger over the fact that this leads to restrictions on fundamental rights and deprivation of liberty. The insight into the necessity of the measures and the criticism of the consequences of these measures complement each other.

Psychological and physical collateral damage

An example: We need a long-term strategy in the fight against the virus, it is said from many corners, that driving wears down on sight, the lack of prospects is unbearable. But people are asked whether long-term strategies are even possible in a situation in which highly infectious mutants appear, they answer according to Allensbach only 28 percent with yes, but 59 percent with no. Can the impossible be wanted? Philosophers and cognitive scientists differentiate between intention and desire. A majority of Germans apparently do not want long-term strategies, they just want them.

Such wishes, however, get stronger the longer the state of emergency lasts. Patience, resilience and the ability to dispense with it all diminish, and the psychological and physical collateral damage comes to the fore. In addition, it is difficult to translate the success of the measures into stories – a person who is not infected is an anonymous figure that eludes presentation.

The stories of desperate families, on the other hand, of cinema and restaurant owners, concert organizers and museum operators, hairdressers and artists are not only real, but also suitable for the media. Their images and fates are beginning to dominate the perception of the crisis. This almost automatically creates the impression that the side effects of the therapy are more harmful than the medicine.

A level-less ramification of the discussion

There has to be criticism – and it has to be presented without reservation. The extent of the embarrassing, from the corona warning app to the procurement of vaccines to seemingly arbitrary easing decisions, was often exceeded. Extensive debates about the opening of hairdressers are at best a symbol for a level-less ramification of the discussion. But criticism should be careful not to be interpreted as a fundamental opposition. Outrage must serve the cause and not aim at an end to the anti-corona measures.

Unfortunately, the dispute tends to ebb and flow. Secretly, the Lockdowner wanted to establish an authoritarian state, it is said from circles of the Anti-Lockdowner, who like to pose in the gesture of freedom fighters. Of course, they do not have a humane and practical alternative to offer. Perfidious insinuations replace your own perplexity. Conversely, nobody is served by blanketing every critic of the anti-corona measures with the accusation of accepting the mass death of other people out of cynical egoism.

Reason and unreasonableness enter into a permanent conflict

If you look beyond Germany, you will see that in all countries affected by Corona the right strategy to contain the pandemic is wrestled. Whether left or right-wing governments, authoritarian or democratically legitimized: the virus has outsmarted them all for a long time. No one has (yet) developed a patent recipe that can be transferred to other circumstances. This finding could also contribute to civilizing the debate.

A lockdown that extends over many weeks is a strain on the mind and emotions. The mind says the measures must be, the feeling rebels against this insight. Reason and unreasonableness enter into a permanent conflict that is socially more and more relentless. There is hardly anyone who does not feel the antagonistic impulses in themselves.

People are contradicting itself. Accepting this could at least help to ease the tension and tension in the crisis a little.