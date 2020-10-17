The LJP and NDA’s BJP, JDU and HUM have witnessed a political battle ever since the LJP announced its decision to contest from the NDA alliance after a ticket-sharing dispute in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. This battle is gradually turning into a bitter rhetoric.

LJP President Chirag Paswan has retaliated on Saturday by BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on the vote-for-speech statement. Having said that I did not expect such a statement from him. Chirag said in a conversation with Aaj Tak channel that BJP leaders are making such statements under pressure from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chirag instructed that BJP leaders use their discretion.

Chirag said that if we were a vote-cutter, then why did the BJP keep us together. The LJP chief once again said that I have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chirag said that if Nitish Kumar again becomes the Chief Minister, then I will sit in opposition.

Let us tell you that on Thursday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had declared LJP as just a vote-cutting party. At the same time, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also made a similar statement on Friday. He said that the LJP national president is misleading people by naming the big leaders of the BJP. The LJP bus will remain as a vote-cutting party.

Javadekar said, ‘Chirag Paswan has chosen a different route in Bihar. They are misleading people by naming the big leaders of BJP. We do not have any B and C teams. NDA is going to get a three-fourth majority in Bihar. Chirag Paswan’s LJP bus will remain as a voter party. ‘

Earlier on Thursday, BJP leader Sushil Modi said that there is no deal between LJP and BJP. These kinds of things are being publicized, but even then people have their own interests. Modi said that LJP is like a vote-cutting party. If he is not part of any alliance, then his strength is not to win more than two-three seats. The Deputy CM also appealed to the people not to waste their vote by voting for LJP candidates.