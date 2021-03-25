After the Easter rest period was withdrawn, Angela Merkel (CDU) made a live government statement on Thursday morning. It’s about your corona policy and the EU summit.

Germany is in the third wave of the corona *-Pandemic.

*-Pandemic. In a government statement, the Chancellor said Angela Merkel * (CDU) on their corona policy.

* (CDU) on their corona policy. The Chancellor also speaks about the one that begins today EU summit.

Berlin – Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will give one on Thursday morning (March 25th, 2021) at 9 a.m. in the Bundestag Government statement to the EU summit and to their course in the Corona policy from. Important topics at the EU summit, which also begins today, will be the further containment of the Corona pandemic as well as relationships to Russia and the Turkey be.

Already on Wednesday (March 24th, 2021) the Chancellor the ambiguous regulation of the so-called Easter rest withdrawn and apologized to the citizens for the resulting uncertainties. In a confession that was unusually open for German federal politics, she assumed sole responsibility and confessed to a mistake in the current one both in front of the public and in front of the Bundestag Corona policy on.

Now live: Government statement by Chancellor Angela Merkel

“To put it bluntly: The idea of ​​one Easter hatdowns was designed with the best of intentions, because it is imperative that we manage to slow and reverse the third wave of the pandemic. Still, the idea was the so-called Easter rest a mistake “, announced Angela Merkel in her statement*. She regretted the uncertainties of the citizens resulting from the unclear decisions of the Bund-Länder-Round all the more, “as we were in the middle of the one caused by the mutation third wave of the pandemic the Chancellor continued. In view of the next deliberations with the Prime Ministers scheduled for April 12th, she recalled that, despite the overturned regulation of the so-called Easter rest Despite everything, the latest resolutions of the Bund-Länder-Round are valid.

Name: Angela Dorothea Merkel Spouse: Joachim Sauer Born: July 17th, 1954 (age 66) Party: CDU Place of birth: Hamburg Office: Federal Chancellor (since 2005)

This includes in addition to the Emergency braking regulation for regional exit limits and contact restrictions as well as the expansion of Corona test capacities as well as the progress of the Vaccination campaign. Given the dynamic and increasing pandemic Corona infections Merkel also addressed the citizens directly once again in her statement. “Once again, I would like to thank everyone who contributed with their behavior to the third wave with the deadlier and more contagious mutation of the Corona virus to brake and stop, ”the Chancellor called for further discipline.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) made a statement after talks via video conference with the Prime Minister on Wednesday (March 24th, 2021). © Stefanie Loos / dpa

Government statement by Angela Merkel: EU summit and the containment of the corona pandemic

Also on that EU summit will curb the Corona pandemic Be subject. So the heads of state and government are not just about the distribution of the Vaccines speak, but also prepare a common strategy for opening up, reports the German Press Agency (dpa). Also a renegotiation of the agreement with the Turkey to ward off refugees to the EU external borders* is on the agenda.

In view of recent domestic political developments such as the withdrawal from the European Istanbul Convention to Combat Violence against Women and the application for a ban by the second largest opposition party, the pro-Kurdish HDP, relations with the Turkey* but as tense. The same goes for relationships too Russia after the imprisonment of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Meanwhile, the US President Joe Biden* announced. (Joel Schmidt) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Stefanie Loos / dpa