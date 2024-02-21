State Duma Speaker Volodin: Russia has returned to itself the fish that the British ate for 68 years

Russia terminated a 1956 agreement between the governments of the USSR and Great Britain, which allowed fishermen from Great Britain to fish in the waters of the Barents Sea. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, commenting on the decision of parliamentarians, said that Russia managed to return the fish that the British had been eating for 68 years.

The decision to cancel the agreement was made after the UK introduced new sanctions

After Great Britain excluded Russia from its most favored nation trade regime, the State Duma on Wednesday denounced the agreement between the governments of the USSR and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on fisheries.

In March 2023, London introduced an additional 35 percent tariff on the import of certain Russian goods into the country. The list included iron, steel, fertilizers, wood, silver, lead, iron ore, strong alcohol, vinegar, glass, paper, cardboard, ships, white fish and more.

The fisheries agreement was signed in May 1956. Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Uvaidov said that, according to the document, British fishermen could fish in the waters of the Barents Sea, along the coast of the Kola Peninsula, as well as along the coast of Kolguev Island. A member of the International Affairs Committee, Rosa Chemeris, noted that over the past year, more than 500 thousand tons of fish were produced under this agreement.

Volodin announced the return of fish to Russia after 68 years

During the plenary session, Volodin recalled that the agreement was concluded 68 years ago during the time of the first secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Nikita Khrushchev.

He noted that Russia unilaterally allowed England to fish near its shores. “They not only gave away the fish, but they also gave away Crimea. And now we’re bringing it back,” he said. Volodin also emphasized that head of state Vladimir Putin returned the fish.

[Президент России Владимир] Putin returned our fish to us because the British, shameless, ate it for 68 years Vyacheslav VolodinSpeaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

The speaker of the State Duma was indignant that the British side imposed sanctions on Russia, while it itself “forms 40 percent of its diet from our cod.” “Now let them lose weight and get smarter,” he concluded.