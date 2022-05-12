If some are traitors to the country, are those who accuse patriots? Florestan.

President López Obrador yesterday made a series of revelations that place him as the regional operator that conditions his attendance at the Summit of the Americas, next month in Los Angeles, to the presence of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. And it is not a question of demarcating differences between the presidents of Mexico and those of the United States. As a reporter I witnessed when Luis Echeverría (1970-76) recognized the government of the People’s Republic of China in 1972, before Richard Nixon; to the differences between José López Portillo (1976-82) and Jimmy Carter due to his support for the Sandinistas in Nicaragua: to those between Miguel de la Madrid (1982-1988) and Ronald Reagan with Contadora; to those of Carlos Salinas with Bill Clinton: to those of Felipe Calderón with Barak Obama for arms trafficking, or those of Enrique Peña Nieto who canceled two visits to Donald Trump.

This relationship has always been like this, of neighbors, with what the neighborhood entails.

But I must point out that today the position of López Obrador will have a greater cost for leading that regional boycott of the summit a Joe Biden at his lowest moments, if he does not invite the dictators of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela who have kept a distant silence saying : leave him alone.

I understand that López Obrador does not go to Los Angeles, nothing happens, just as nothing happens if that summit were cancelled, which will not be cancelled.

But leading a blockade against the project of a president of the United States is another thing whose bill will be passed on to us because it is one thing not to go and another to promote a boycott and all for three dictators.

PATCHWORK

1. MEDICAL.- Dr. Fernando Gabilondo Navarro, former director of the National Institute of Nutrition, an eminence, described as a lie the president’s statement that there are no specialists for which he hired 500 Cuban doctors. He told me that INSABI is a failure just like IMSS-Wellness. He criticized the purchase of Cuban vaccines that have not passed Phase 3 for Mexican children and reiterated that the shortage of medicines continues to be a crisis;

2. ABUSES. The specialist María Larriva accused Víctor Hernández Sandoval of having sold the viability of the Benito Juárez and Felipe Ángeles airports to the then president-elect López Obrador, and that is why he appointed him director of SENEAM, until this Friday when he was dismissed. In this national security case, Hernández Sandoval has a series of accusations that could land him in jail.

3. AIRPLANE.- Reuters revealed that the space occupied by a DEA plane at the Toluca airport since the 1990s was canceled by the federal government. The existence of that plane was secret and so is its eviction now. The point is for the federal government to report why it was there for years and why it has now been blown up.

See you tomorrow, but in private.