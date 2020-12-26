After Uttar Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government has stepped up its efforts to enact a law against love jihad in Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, the anti-love jihad bill ‘Freedom of Religion Bill 2020’ (MP Freedom of Religion Act 2020) has got approval of Shivraj cabinet. The bill has been approved in a special meeting chaired by Shivraj Singh Chauhan. After its enactment, there can be a penalty of 1 to five years and a fine of at least 25 thousand rupees. The bill will be introduced in the winter session of the proposed assembly from 28 December.

There are a total of 19 provisions in the new law, under which the police will take action against the family members of the victim if they complain about the conversion. If a person is found guilty of luring minor, SC / ST daughters to marry, he will be punished from two years to 10 years. If a person marries religion in the greed of wealth and property, then his marriage will be considered void. The offense will be non-bailable.

In addition to the complaint of parents, siblings, the person related to the changed person (be it in blood, marriage, adoption, custody, custody) with the permission of the court will be investigated. In the event of zero marriage, the woman and her children will get the right to maintenance. For violating the Act of any person, a provision has been made to punish him with imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of at least Rs. 25 thousand.

If you violate the act by hiding your vote, you will get imprisonment for three to ten years and a fine of Rs 50 thousand. Children born out of wedlock for the purpose of conversion will retain the right as heirs in the father’s property.

How much will be the punishment?

Any person violating Section 03 of the Act will face a penalty of 01 to 05 years and a fine of at least 25 thousand rupees. Jail ranging from 02 to 10 years and a fine of at least 50 thousand rupees has been proposed in minor, women and SC / ST cases. Similarly, by trying to hide their religion, they will face a jail term of 03 to 10 years and a fine of at least 50 thousand rupees. On attempt of mass conversion (02 or more persons), a provision is being made of 05 to 10 years in jail and a fine of at least Rs. 01 lakh.

It says Section-03

Proposed ‘M.P. Under Section 03 of the Freedom of Religion Act, no person shall be able to direct or convert or attempt to convert or attempt to mislead others, in the name of inducement, threat, coercion, ill effect, marriage or in any other fraudulent manner. No person shall promote or conspire to convert.

Proclamation before conversion

According to the proposed Act, in the event of conversion of free will to a person desirous of conversion and a religious priest or a person who intends to conduct a conversion, the District Magistrate of the district where the conversion is to be done is a It would be binding to give the declaration letter / information letter in advance.