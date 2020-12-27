The mall has opened for farmers on the Singhu border. Its name is ‘Kisan Mall’. The specialty of Kisan Mall is that farmers can come and take whatever they want, that too for free. This mall has been started by Khalsa Aid India.One month of Kisan Anolan has been one month. Due to their protest, the shops around Singhu border have been closed. The agitators are unable to find the goods they need. To overcome these difficulties, Khalsa Aid has started a free shopping mall for farmers. In this, the main items of need of the farmers such as shoes, slippers, towels, skirts, bed sheets, blankets, surf, soap, toothpaste, oil, brushes etc. are free.

Amarpreet Singh, director of Khalsa Aid India, said that the organization has been present here for the last one month to serve the farmers. The organization is trying to provide everything to the farmers. The farmers are struggling here for their demands. In view of their convenience, Kisan Mall has been started. Here anyone can get the goods according to their need.

He informed that Kisan Mall has also been started on behalf of the institution on Farmer’s protest at tikri border. We deliver 1000 tokens daily to tractor-trolleys every day. Those who need can come here and take their goods. Farmer Balbir Singh said that he had never seen such a mall before today. With the opening of this mall, all the needs of the people will be fulfilled.

