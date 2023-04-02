Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A woman from Poland has long claimed to be the missing Maddie McCann. Now she spoke publicly about her allegations in a TV show.

Munich – For some time, a 21-year-old woman from Poland has claimed that she may be the missing Maddie McCann. She disappeared from a hotel room in Portugal in 2007 when she was only three years old. Now Julia W. has been invited to an American TV show. There she spoke publicly about her controversial opinion and open questions regarding the allegations against her family.

Julia W. appeared on Monday (March 27) together with her private detective on the talk show “Dr. Phil” on. There she chatted with host Phil McGraw about her version of the story under the show’s title “I am Maddie McCann.” “My mom never hugged me or told me she loved me,” Julia W. said on the show. She accuses her mother of always avoiding herself when she asked for photos from pregnancy or from her early childhood years. She also claims that her health document, which is given to every newborn child in Poland, is blank on the first few pages. “I want to know who I am. And I want to know if I’m Madeleine McCann.”

After claims about Maddie McCann: Julia W. appears in the TV show

On the show, the young woman says she has been suspected of being a missing child since June 2022 — and not her parents’ biological daughter. According to her own statement, her only scrap of memory from her early childhood days is to have been on a beach with people she didn’t know. The 21-year-old also regularly posts photos, videos and statements on Instagram. The world first became aware of the allegations through social networks.

In the course of the show, the moderator also addresses the private detective who is currently looking after Julia W. in the case. “I’m sure you’ve had the opportunity to do a simple data check on Julia’s past. What did you find?” McGraw asked. “Nothing,” the detective claims in the conversation. A member of her team drove to the hospital where Julia W. was born, according to her mother. There they would have had no documents about the birth. They also went to two other nearby hospitals, without success.

Young woman claims to be Maddie McCann: take allegations as critical

The claims of the young Pole are very one-sided and highly controversial. Above all, it seems doubtful about their allegations that neither Maddie McCann’s parents nor other authorities involved want to comment on the case. Theoretically, there is a possibility that the young woman is actually the missing girl from back then. But it is basically obvious that the police would have dealt with the allegation, which has been around for a few weeks now.

When asked by McGraw, Julia W. claimed that she had often unsuccessfully tried to contact authorities in Poland or England for a DNA test. According to the young woman, Julia’s parents would also refuse to do a DNA test. Her family had already published a statement on the Maddie McCann allegations and meanwhile speaks of serious mental problems that Julia W. is allegedly struggling with.

The question keeps popping up: Why does it seem so difficult to quickly and easily check the claim with genetic tests? Julia W. only says that she is currently waiting for the results of a general genetic test. It should be able to provide information about their ancestors. A Swiss software came to a clear result after several comparisons and biometric measurements. The probability that your claim is true is very small. (nz)