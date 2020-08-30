England’s record fast bowler James Anderson likes the challenge of dismissing the best batsmen. Next year when his team visits India, he is well prepared for a tough challenge against Virat Kohli. Anderson and Kohli, who became the highest wicket-taker to take 600 wickets during the home series against Pakistan, have witnessed an interesting match for years.Anderson said on the ‘Test Match Special Podcast’, ‘It is always difficult to bowl a batsman of that level. It will be a tough competition but I enjoy it. You want to dismiss the best players. Kohli was dismissed by India on 4 occasions when India toured England in 2014.



The Indian captain had then managed only 134 runs in his 10 innings. But in 2018 Kohli arrived in England as a completely different batsman and he was the top run-scorer on this tour, scoring 593 runs, including 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries.

The 38-year-old Anderson said, “I had some success in 2014 and then he looked completely different in 2018 and he performed brilliantly.”

Asked what changes he saw in Kohli’s batting in 2018, Anderson said, “He was dropping the ball well in 2018.” In 2014, when I used to throw an out-swinger, he would try to put a shot on them and I would get out with the edge of the bat. But in 2018 he was playing with restraint.