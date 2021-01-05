Ren Jiqiang Real state tycoon Ren Jiqiang criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to deal with it after the corona virus spread in China. He even called the President a clown. Ren’s three friends reported his disappearance in March last year after criticism from the government. There was no response from the government as well as the police regarding his disappearance. It was later discovered that he was taken into custody following criticism from the Chinese government. In September last year, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison in a corruption case. Ren has been a member of the ruling Communist Party of China. He was also the chairman of the government-controlled Beijing Huiyuan Group Company Limited.

Former Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei went missing in 2018. At that time, he had visited China from the International Police Headquarters in France. Later news came that he had been taken into custody in China. He was then expelled from the Communist Party. After the arrest, Meng’s wife feared herself and her child as kidnapped. Then France gave political asylum to those people. Meng was a minister of public safety and Coastguard in China from 2005 to 2017. In January last year, Meng was sentenced to 13 years in prison in a corruption case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore on him. On this, the Chinese government said that Meng had confessed all his crimes and would not appeal against the verdict.

Jean Scientist He Jiankui Scientists in China claimed two years ago that they had created the first human lab in the lab whose genes could be modified. According to Jiankui, he prepared two girls through this. These girls were named Lulu and Nana. According to the scientist, the goal of the gene changes was to protect against HIV virus in the future. Many scientists were surprised to hear Jiankui at the conference held in Hong Kong. Many scientists also condemned this. China makes human cloning illegal. Giancui disappeared a day after this announcement. His photo was later published in the New York Times. Media reports said that they have been arrested in the house.

Photojournalist lu guang Photographer Li Guang found it expensive to show the plight of people in China through his photos. Lu Guang captured the form of China in which the world was unknown. Through his photographs, he showed the stories of young people getting intoxicated, destruction of lives and environment of HIV patients. The pictures taken by them, taken by the government as sensitive, were taken into custody. No information was given to his wife regarding her arrest. Lu Guang was born in 1961 in Zhejiang Province, China. Throughout his photography career of 27 years, his work has been primarily focused on China’s sensitive social issues and environment. He has won the World Press Photo Award three times.

Christian Pastor Wang Yi Christian clergyman Wang Yi suffered the brunt of detention and then punishment for supporting and advocating religious freedom in China. China’s Communist government arrested Pastor Wang Yi on December 9, 2018, along with other members of his group, after taking action on the Church of Chengdu. A court in southwest Chengdu city prosecuted him and sentenced him to nine years. The court also convicted Pastor Wang Yi of conducting illegal business. It is known that the Chinese remain alert to the activities of any organization outside their control. In 2018, the government closed many religious sites of Islam and Christianity.

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba company founder Jack Ma has been missing for the last two months. There have been various speculations on social media after Jack Ma did not appear in public. In various media reports, Jack Ma’s disappearance is being cited as the reason for raising his voice against the Chinese government. The Chinese businessman raised questions about China’s regulatory system in his speech during an event in October last year. After this, he faced the anger of the Chinese government. The government there suspended the $ 37 billion IPO of their Ant Group fintech arm. This is not the first time that those who have raised their voice against the government in China have faced the anger of the government there. Let’s know about some such people …