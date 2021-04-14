Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba is now available in Netflix, your movie ‘Mugen train‘is about to be released in theaters in Mexico, his manga has already finished in Japan and received some finishing touches to the conclusion, what else could come out around this very successful franchise?

We already know that a video game is coming from Kimetsu no yaiba what is developed CyberConnect2, but still missing for that. What is already available and will you be able to buy very soon? Some Tamagotchis!

Right now, if you take a walk around Amazon Mexico you will be able to find the Tamagotchi from Kimetsu no yaiba, at least, that of Nezuko that comes with details alluding to the outfit worn by this character in the animated series.

The price of Tamagotchi from Nezuko from Kimetsu no yaiba is 508 MXN, which is more or less the average price if we compare it to that of Shinji from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Obviously, there is still more Tamagotchi from Kimetsu no yaiba, but, they are not yet available in Amazon of Mexico, so we will have to wait a bit. If you want to get them soon, you must go to Amazon Japan or USA.

And the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba?

In what you make balls with the accounts for wanting to bring the Tamagotchi from Kimetsu no yaiba to Mexico, we tell you that there are already indications of what the next season of this series could be, which fans have been waiting for a long time, especially since the manga has already reached its end.

Yes, the arc of the red light district is coming in which the story of Kimetsu no yaiba. The good thing is that ufotable will be in charge of the animation, so a good quality awaits us in the presentation of the product.

What if we must not lose sight of is that it is still not confirmed that the second season of Demon Slayer will be in services like Funimation or Crunchyroll, so we will have to wait for some kind of official announcement (which should not take long to reveal).



