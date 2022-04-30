The health prevention committee for veteran soccer players has already been duly formed, and now the most important part corresponds to the players themselves, so that they comply with the program to be developed and which is directly focused on preventing deaths from occurring in the court.

At the last meeting, all the directors of the Culiacán moth circuits were present, as well as sports medicine professionals, and by unanimous decision it was decided that the promoter of this project, Raúl Alfonso Aceves Martínez, would remain at the head of the committee.

Each of the attendees showed the best willingness to support the program, but above all try to make each of the players aware that they comply with the rule, since it will be the only way for this to work.

In order to start working, the committee will soon begin to deliver to the directors a format that contains 10 basic questions and that must be answered with a Yes or No. In addition, the presentation of electrocardiograms and a laboratory study will be mandatory, and those Documents will be evaluated by several medical professionals who joined the program.

There are even leagues, such as the Careada de los Jueves, which will take on their own other preventive measures supported by the paramedics, and it consists of having baunometers for taking blood pressure. But, we insist, for this to have the desired success, it requires the full responsibility of the players, who, curiously, at the level of veterans are the most reluctant to take care of their health.

FINALLY. The popular saying goes that there is no evil that lasts 100 years and no fool can endure them, since at last the Chivas team was able to beat America 1-0, in the Clásico promoted by the Thursday Showdown.

The Eagles had won almost all of their previous challenges, except for a draw, but in this 2022 edition, the Guadalajarans brought out the caste to savor the victory.

It is worth mentioning that Chivas’ win was more meritorious, due to the fact that in the first half the base of their lineup was made up of players 65 years of age and older, and even then America could not harm them. By the way, the feathered ones, who were not at all satisfied with the result, asked for a rematch for next Thursday, and Chivas gladly accepted, but it was agreed that both teams must play with the same players from the first duel.

The contest was agreed at 4:00 p.m., and in the preliminary at 2:30 p.m., the Greens of Professor Romero and the Oranges of the Wash will collide.

GLAD. Thus we find Carlos ‘Calikin’ Acosta, who was still celebrating yesterday the goal he scored against the Oranges last Thursday. And the truth was that the joy of the caliphs was justified, since he had not scored a goal for a while and the one he scored also meant the triumph of his colors.

By the way, we are going to take the opportunity to send a greeting to Carlos’s brothers, who are also great soccer fans, and they are: Gustavo, Héctor, Guillermo, Paúl, Pedro and José.

REFLECTION: Our destiny is not where we are now, but where we will be tomorrow, after having lived now.