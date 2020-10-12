A year ago, Jonas Boldt signed a two-year contract with Hamburger SV. Accordingly, the club, obeying the logic of this business, must position itself in this personnel in the coming weeks. And extend the contract with the 38-year-old sports director as soon as possible.
Because: the soccer business is fast moving. Very fast moving. As soon as the summer transfer period is over, the window for the winter transfers almost opens again. Well, there are still a few weeks left. But between everyday life in the league and all the rest it goes quite quickly.
And suddenly Boldt would have to be responsible for transfers in January for a club for which he might no longer work from summer 2021. If the horror scenario of non-agreement about the club should come. What an outsider cannot believe in. But it is said that one goes to church to believe. In football, at any rate, belief is often not a reliable and solid guide. As a die-hard HSVer, I know what I’m talking about.
It’s not just about the composition of the squad as such. It’s about the entire construct – in other words, in this case: the entire sporting leadership. About the team behind Daniel Thioune and his assistants. So sports director Boldt, sports director Michael Mutzel, chief scout Claus Costa and of course youth coordinator Horst Hrubesch, who was brought on board for this season. Not least thanks to the persuasiveness of Jonas Boldt.
And “Hotte” has linked his stay with “his” HSV quite unequivocally to Boldt’s continuity in Hamburg. “I will be available as long as we in this team advance with one goal and diligence and I also enjoy it,” were his words at the time.
If Boldt should leave the club (subjunctive!), Mutzel, Costa (whose contracts also expire in summer 2021) and Hrubesch could follow. It would be the worst case scenario for HSV! But the bosses on the supervisory board are also well aware of this. Information of Mopo According to this month, negotiations with Boldt will begin. Anything but an agreement on further cooperation would be a severe blow to the office for the traditional club.
But there are signs that the ugly form of possibility will soon be replaced by a positive form of reality. Because both sides seem to know what they have about the other. That’s how Boldt should be, loudly Mopo, can certainly imagine an extension. And the bosses on the supervisory board are also fully convinced of his work (and that of his team). The only thing missing now is the relevant signatures.
Leave a Reply