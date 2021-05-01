Since May 1, 2020, Spanish citizens have suffered a lot as a result of covid-19. A pandemic that has caused the illness and death of hundreds of thousands of people, that has caused the destruction of companies and jobs, that has exposed the deficiencies of our productive fabric and of our public and health services.

But it has also brought out the best in ourselves. A situation in which the workers of public and essential services have been key. Therefore, this May Day must be an explicit recognition of all working people without exception. A moral recognition that must be accompanied by concrete actions that improve working conditions and lead to an improvement in all public services.

We have to learn from what happened and take the necessary measures to achieve an efficient economic and social recovery that reaches everyone and leaves no one behind. UGT and CC OO claim that economic recovery must also be social, precisely now, when the Government is discussing reconstruction projects with the European Commission.

Recognition of public services goes through the improvement of working conditions “

It has already become clear enough that without health there is no economic recovery and that the debate to choose a priority between one and the other was false. In the first place, the vaccination process must be accelerated in order to undertake an effective reconstruction of our country, its economy, jobs and our social system.

The European reconstruction, transformation and resilience funds are an opportunity to promote the change in the production model that we need. This should be accompanied by the essential participation of social agents in the design, execution and evaluation of projects. The granting of these funds to these plans must be contingent on the creation of quality employment with rights. We cannot allow public money to destroy jobs or not serve the interests of the country.

CC OO and UGT have demonstrated our co-responsibility by making proposals and negotiating others, reaching agreements and developing social measures to safeguard employment and the productive fabric. The greatest exponent has been the different agreements on ERTE. Thanks to this, for the first time in the history of our economic crises the fall in employment has been less than the general fall in the economy (GDP). But we are not satisfied. Many people are in need because poverty and inequality have grown. For this reason, thirdly, it is urgent to implement the social and reformist agenda pending and committed by the coalition Government of the PSOE and United We Can with the social agents and with the citizens. Now it’s time to fulfill it.

The granting of European funds must be linked to creating quality employment

Reaching the objectives of this agenda means that the Government fulfills three of its commitments: increasing the SMI and repealing the pension and labor reform.

The refusal of the Government to raise the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) is unjustifiable. Raising the SMI is a commitment of the Executive and is a matter of social justice, because it affects the most vulnerable workers – many of them from essential sectors – and also has an economic logic: the increase in the minimum wage has an immediate effect on consumption, which will help economic recovery. For this reason, we do not renounce the increase of this salary in 2021. There is no European country with SMI that has not raised this concept in 2021.

The Government has to repeal the pension reform that the PP Government unilaterally implemented in 2013 with the aim of weakening the public pension system and reducing current and future benefits. In addition, it has to follow the recommendations of the Toledo Pact commission, to ensure that Social Security does not pay costs that do not belong to it —which have led to improper talk of an improper concept such as the “deficit” of Social Security – and that your income is increased. It must be remembered that Spain dedicates a much smaller percentage of its GDP to pensions than countries such as France, Germany or Italy.

It is urgent that the Executive repeal the 2012 labor reform and be replaced by a more balanced legislation. That it serves to end the duality of the labor market, that is, the temporality and precariousness installed in very broad layers of the working class, and that affect women and young people in a special way. It is equally urgent to balance collective bargaining and promote legislation with more guarantees and control of non-application of collective agreements, approve a crash plan against accidents to curb the unacceptable figures for work-related accidents, and decisively promote equal pay. In addition, internal flexibility measures must be incorporated, negotiated with the legal representation of workers, to prevent companies from using dismissal as the main and first recourse, in the face of short-term problems, contributing to job stability.

In short, Spain must move towards a necessary transition to a new model of labor relations and promote active employment policies that better stimulate socio-economic relations at a time when employment transitions, the speed of productive changes and the itineraries of permanent training will be a constant in the career path of millions of working people. And finally, unemployment benefits must be improved.

We are living in a historical moment that only time will adequately measure. The economic policies promoted in Europe are far from those used in the previous crisis. But the risk of returning to the narrow margins of the Stability and Growth Pact – with its deficit and public debt targets – could lead Spain into serious problems if we do not undertake a more ambitious fiscal policy. We cannot have a difference of more than 70,000 million euros in average tax collection with the countries of the European Union. New cuts in the medium or long term would feed unpredictable and surely reactionary social drifts.

And finally, we want to remember that the solution to the Covid-19 crisis will only be effective if the whole world, as a whole, goes out. Both unions demand that all governments – regional, national and supranational – ensure that vaccines and medicines reach the entire planet. Not only will it be unfair, but it will be ineffective if the entire world fails to achieve the desired immunity.

These are the commitments and demands of the class unions on this May Day, 2021.