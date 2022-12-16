Now it’s our turn. The story of Pio La Torre: the documentary on Rai 3 40 years after his death. Previews and guests

Now it’s our turn – The Story of Pio La Torre is the documentary by Rai Documentari broadcast this evening, 16 December 2022, on Rai 3 from 21.25. An early evening dedicated to a hero of the fight against the mafia, forty years after his assassination, on April 30, 1982. Produced by Gianluca Curti and Santo Versace for Minerva Pictures, with Rai Documentari and Luce Cinecittà and with the contribution of Rai Teche, written and directed by Walter Veltroni, with the collaboration of Monica Zapelli, will be broadcast on December 16 at 21:25 on Rai 3. But let’s see the previews together.

Previews and guests

The docu-film returns for the first time the story of an exemplary existence entirely dedicated to civil commitment, through the rich archival material and original interviews that alternate with images that reconstruct the years of Pio’s childhood and youth The Tower, in a single and compact story. The strength of gestures and words bursts from the archive images of the rallies, of his speeches at party congresses, in Parliament, like the vibrant speech after the murder of Piersanti Mattarella. And it emerges through precious testimonies, first of all that of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who recalls how decisive the contribution of Pio La Torre was: “The law that also bears his name contains elements that have proved to be essential for striking and defeating the Mafia”. And that of Giuseppe Tornatore, which takes us back to the moment in which the first terrible images of the attack arrived at the Rai headquarters in Palermo. Or again, Emanuele Macaluso, the current Chief Prosecutor of Palermo Maurizio De Lucia, the former head of the Palermo Flying Squad Francesco Accordino, the daughter of Rosario Di Salvo, Tiziana di Salvo, and Pio’s son, Franco La Torre .

A dutiful tribute to a man who has intertwined his life with that of his land with a determination that has never failed, not even when, by now, he felt he would be next. “Now it’s our turn” to lengthen the trail of blood that stains Palermo, said La Torre to his friend Emanuele Macaluso, historical leader of the PCI. A tragic fate, which made him one of the many heroes that, unfortunately, this country needed. A story that contains many others: that of social struggles for the rights of labourers, of the mafia and of the battles to defeat it, of struggles for peace in Comiso. Appointment tonight, December 16, 2022, with Now it’s our turn. Story of Pio La Torre at 21.25 on Rai 3.