Almqvist, Krstovic, Piccoli and, now, even Sansone. This summer Lecce changed their look in attack, while keeping Strefezza (appointed captain after Hjulmand’s departure) and Banda in the squad. The latest reinforcement for D’Aversa’s trident comes from the free agent market: Nicola Sansone, who has signed a two-year contract with the Giallorossi.

experience

—

The opportunity to sign Sansone was seized upon by Sticchi Damiani’s club, determined to extend the squad and, above all, to guarantee an experienced profile, who in the past has played in European cups and has worn the shirt of the club on three occasions. National. Sansone, until last year at Bologna, arrived in Salento over the weekend and this morning completed the medical examination process, then signing the contract with director Corvino. The attacker, wanted by Lecce after Di Francesco’s transfer to Palermo in the last days of August, will wear the number 11 shirt.